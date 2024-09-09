‘The Moogai,’ Aboriginal Horror Film, Wins Lucrative Top Prize at CinefestOz – Global Bulletin

SCARING UP A BIG WIN



Jon Bell’s “The Moogai” was Saturday named winner of the Film Prize at Western Australia’s CinefestOZ festival. With a cash award of A$100,000 ($67,000), it is one of the richest film festival prizes in the world.



Sarah and Fergus, a hopeful young Aboriginal couple, give birth to their second baby. But what should be a joyous time of their lives becomes sinister when Sarah starts seeing a malevolent spirit that she is convinced is trying to take her baby. Fergus, can’t see it but desperately wants to believe her. He does not know if the child-stealing spirit real or is Sarah is in fact the biggest threat to the safety of their family. The film stars Shari Sebbens and Meyne Wyatt.



It is produced by Kristina Ceyton, Mitchell Stanely and Samantha Jennings and coproduced by Alex White. International sales are handled by the U.K.’s Bankside Films.



“Genre films have long dealt with ideas of grief and loss. With ‘The Moogai,’ Australia now has one of the finest examples, all of our own. ‘The Moogai’ has a clear-sighted view of how the trauma of the Stolen Generations blends with motherhood-anxiety,” said the festival in a statement. Three other films were in contention for the prize: “Runt,” “Audrey” and “Memoir of a Snail.”

HAVING MORE KIDS

Banijay Kids & Family, a children’s entertainment unit of multinational group Banijay and responsible for shows such as “Totally Spies!” and “Mr Bean: The Animated Series,” has announced the majority acquisition of French production company, Procidis, creator of the famous edutaining saga “Once Upon a Time….” The deal includes Procidis’ iconic umbrella brand, Hello Maestro. “The complementary deal broadens the group’s existing portfolio of premium kids labels and marks its first edutainment focused producer,” Banijay said.

Procidis was established in 1962 by the late Albert Barillé, and since 2009 has been led by Hélène Barillé as president. She will now remain as managing director of Procidis following the acquisition. Banijay Kids & Family head Benoît Di Sabatino takes on the role of president of Procidis.

SHUT AND RE-OPENED



Classic Thai horror film “Shutter” has been given a re-release in theaters on the 20th anniversary of its original release.



Directed by Banjong Pisanthanakun and Parkpoom Wongpoom, the film depicts a couple fleeing from the scene of a car accident. But strange shadows start to appear in photos taken by the photographer.



It stars Ananda Everingham, Natthaweeranuch Thongmee and Achita Sikamana, and helped spark several years of interest in the Thai horror genre, including a 2008 Japanese remake. Pisanthanakun has gone one to direct hits including smash hit horror-comedy “Pee Mak” and the Korean co-production “The Medium.”



THAI PRIDE



The two-day Thailand International LGBTQ+ Film & TV Festival 2024 got under way on Monday at the Paragon Cineplex in central Bangkok. Its lineup includes some 28 LGBTQ+ films from 14 countries, including “Before I Change My Mind,” “Splendid Isolation,” “Big Boys,” “Solids by the Seashore,” “Days,” “Vera,” “Pleasure of Others” and Thai-produced classics “The Last Song” and “Love of Siam.” Taiwan-based Tsai Ming-liang is expected to attend.



The festival is said to underline Thailand’s ‘soft power’ credentials and underline the country’s role in creating LGBT content. Thailand has become a hub for production of BL and GL content, which is finding a growing audience across the Asian region.

