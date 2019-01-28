Mookie Betts, American League MVP, Will Skip Red Sox White House Visit

Mookie Betts, the Boston Red Sox outfielder and reigning American League most valuable player, will skip visiting the White House in May with his teammates.

The decision comes just days after the National Basketball Association’s Golden State Warriors skipped a White House visit for the second year in a row. The Warriors instead visited with former President Barack Obama.

Betts told the Boston Globe he will not be making the trip, but declined to elaborate on his reasons. “I won’t be going there,” he said. “I decided not to.” The outfielder announced the decision while talking at the New York Baseball Writers’ Association of America dinner on Saturday night.

Other Red Sox players and manager Alex Cora are reported to be considering skipping the trip, including Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, and Eduardo Rodriguez.

Betts hit .346 with 129 runs scored, 32 homers and slugged .640 during the 2018 season. He is the only American League player to win the MVP, a Gold Glove, a Silver Slugger and a World Series in the same season.