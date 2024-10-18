Moore voters to decide to continue sales tax next month

Yahoo Finance Video

Tesla (TSLA) will be the first of the Magnificent Seven tech names to report earnings next week. Lumida Wealth Management CEO Ram Ahluwalia joins Catalysts to lay out his bearish case on the EV maker. "Tesla is the most expensive name in [the] Mag Seven, and it's also seeing significant margin compression. It's facing the threat of EV competition from China and other players like Lucid (LCID) and Rivian (RIVN)," Ahluwalia tells Yahoo Finance. "And they've continued to fail to deliver against their roadmap year after year. The stock really hasn't gone anywhere in the past three years. It's a bit of a meme stock now, it's not driven by fundamentals," He believes the stock may not see a long-lasting pullback unless Tesla misses delivery targets and faces further margin compression. However, he highlights "a lot of bad news" for the stock in the fourth quarter, from seasonality pressures to the presidential election: "I don't think the risk-reward here is attractive." Ahluwalia adds that Tesla CEO Elon Musk, by endorsing former President Donald Trump, is now linking Tesla to the fortunes of the Trump campaign, which will have an impact on Tesla stock. "The primary owners of the stock are retail investors. You don't really see institutions owning Tesla. So it's a big mistake," he explains. To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Catalysts here. This post was written by Melanie Riehl