Mooreland Volunteer Fire Department releases details on 2 firefighters injured battling wildfire

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The Liberal government is setting aside $2.4 billion in the upcoming budget to build capacity in artificial intelligence. The bulk of that — $2 billion worth — is going into a fund that will aim to provide access to computing capabilities and technical infrastructure. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement in Montreal today as part of his government's pre-budget tour. The Liberals have been setting up their April 16 financial plan with a series of campaign-style stops aroun