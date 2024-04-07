Mooreland Volunteer Fire Department releases details on 2 firefighters injured battling wildfire
Mooreland Volunteer Fire Department releases details on 2 firefighters injured battling wildfire
Mooreland Volunteer Fire Department releases details on 2 firefighters injured battling wildfire
Bruce A. Aronwald, the physician who wrote last year that Donald Trump was in "excellent health," is a Trump Bedminster golf club member, WaPo reported.
Retired US district court judge for the Southern District of New York Shira Scheindlin says there are parts of former President Donald Trump’s legal team’s motion asking Judge Juan Merchan to recuse himself from the New York hush money case that concern her.
In a weekend Truth Social blitz, the former president threatened to violate his gag order in the upcoming hush money trial
As the Supreme Court rolls back our civil liberties, we don’t have to accept it with a smile | Opinion
Former Colorado Republican Rep. Ken Buck has had some choice words for House Republicans since leaving Congress last month.
“From my own experience sharing an office with Hastert when we both were newly elected to the Illinois House of Representatives, I can safely say that few legislators would have placed a bet on him becoming speaker of the U.S. House.” | Opinion
The Florida Democrat seems to have mastered the art of getting to James Comer, the Republican chair of the House Oversight Committee.
OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's path to power may be by prosecuting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's past eight years in government, but his road to victory is painted NDP orange. Appealing to working-class voters in rural and northern ridings — like those held by New Democrats across British Columbia and Liberals in northern Ontario — is part of what Poilievre sees as a winning formula. That offensive was on full display recently as he traversed NDP turf on Vancouver Island, rall
Vladimir Milov, Russia’s former deputy minister of energy, tells CNN’s Erin Burnett how he thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin could impact the US presidential election and “complicate” President Biden’s reelection campaign. Ex-CIA chief of Russia operations Steve Hall reacts.
‘Congresswoman Boebert was in NYC for a good time not a long time,’ New York Young Republican Club tells The Independent
Ukraine's 63rd Mechanized Brigade shared footage that appeared to show an unmanned ground vehicle striking a Russian trench.
OTTAWA — The Liberal government is setting aside $2.4 billion in the upcoming budget to build capacity in artificial intelligence. The bulk of that — $2 billion worth — is going into a fund that will aim to provide access to computing capabilities and technical infrastructure. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement in Montreal today as part of his government's pre-budget tour. The Liberals have been setting up their April 16 financial plan with a series of campaign-style stops aroun
Trump compares himself to late South African president and anti-apartheid leader as he says he’s prepared to go to jail over violating hush money case gag order
After the mall terrorist attack, Putin made bogus claims. Peter Pomeransev on how we need to rethink the Russian propaganda war.
Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign has been “hijacked by MAGA” Friday. Kennedy referred to rioters in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol as “activists” and suggested they were victims of an “outrageous miscarriage of justice,” in a Thursday statement. “His campaign has been…
It could be a sign Russia is looking to expand its electronic warfare systems to protect its armored vehicles on the front lines.
There could be potential general election ballot access concerns for President Joe Biden in Ohio, the state's Secretary of State's office said in a letter to Ohio Democratic Chair Liz Walters on Friday. In the letter, obtained by ABC News, legal counsel for Secretary of State Frank LaRose sought clarification for "an apparent conflict in Ohio law" between the Democratic National Committee's nominating process and the deadline by which the party's presidential nominee must be certified to the Secretary of State's office.
Russia's Su-34s have terrorized Ukraine's defenses with glide bombs, and the attacks have gotten worse in recent weeks after the fall of Avdiivka.
Tim Sheehy told WaPo he fabricated a story to shield himself and his former platoon members from being probed over an old gunshot wound.
Donald Trump may have clinched the Republican nomination, but he has yet to secure one of his largest mega-donors: Miriam Adelson.