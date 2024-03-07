Moose Chills in Wyoming Snow

A moose was spotted chilling in the snow on a Wyoming ranch on Wednesday, March 6, footage shows.

Footage taken by X user @RanaePape shows a moose lying down in a few inches of snow in Daniel on Wednesday morning. “Young fella just chilling with the warm 30 degree weather,” read the post.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a series of winter storms has slammed Wyoming during the past few weeks, leaving behind several feet of snowpack in other parts of the state.

The NWS forecasted light snow showers for the weekend. Credit: @RanaePape via Storyful