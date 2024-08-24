Moose Jaw's Riverside Mission permanently closes

Riverside Mission had an emergency shelter and offered meal services to people in need in the city. (CBC - image credit)

The Riverside Mission, a local arm of the Souls Harbour Rescue Mission in Moose Jaw has permanently closed down after offering its last supper Friday.

The Riverside Mission, located at 40 Manitoba St. E. in the southern Saskatchewan city, had an emergency shelter with 10 beds for men in need, and the organization also offered lunch and supper meals on weekdays along with holiday meals, according to the Souls Harbour website.

In response to an interview request, Souls Harbour said it has decided to only comment through Moose Jaw Today news website "for simplicity's sake."

Joe Miller, executive director of Souls Harbour Rescue Mission, told Moose Jaw Today that the organization's board has also decided not to proceed with a proposed new building that would have included a shelter and kitchen.

The story did not indicate a reason for the board's decision.

The City of Moose Jaw, in an emailed statement on Friday, said it's saddened by the announcement.

"Though their current location was no longer viable due to health and safety concerns, we understand how difficult of a decision this must have been to make," the statement said.

"The city would like to extend a sincere thank you to all the individuals who made up the staff and board over the years."

The new building was supposed to start construction this September, according to Souls Harbour's website. The organization had said that it had purchased the land at 212 and 218 River Street W. and demolished the building that was there.

"We're ready to proceed with the construction of the new facility in the fall of 2024," the website said.

The City of Moose Jaw said it hopes the Riverside Mission's services will continue through other community organizations.