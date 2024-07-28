‘Morally, nobody’s against it’: Brazil’s radical plan to tax global super-rich to tackle climate crisis

Fiona Harvey Environment editor
·4 min read
<span>A Brazilian farmer surveys the damage done to her cassava plantation by recent wildfires.</span><span>Photograph: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters</span>
A Brazilian farmer surveys the damage done to her cassava plantation by recent wildfires.Photograph: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

Proposals to slap a wealth tax on the world’s super-rich could yield $250bn (£200bn) a year to tackle the climate crisis and address poverty and inequality, but would affect only a small number of billionaire families, Brazil’s climate chief has said.

Ministers from the G20 group of the world’s biggest developed and emerging economies are meeting in Rio de Janeiro this weekend, where Brazil’s proposal for a 2% wealth tax on those with assets worth more than $1bn is near the top of the agenda.

No government was speaking out against the tax, said Ana Toni, who is national secretary for climate change in the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“Our feeling is that, morally, nobody’s against,” she told the Observer in an interview. “But the level of support from some countries is bigger than others.”

However, the lack of overt opposition does not mean the tax proposal is likely to be approved. Many governments are privately sceptical but unwilling to publicly criticise a plan that would shave a tiny amount from the rapidly accumulating wealth of the planet’s richest few, and raise money to address the pressing global climate emergency.

Janet Yellen, the US Treasury ­secretary, told journalists in Rio that the US “did not see the need” for a global initiative.

“People are not keen on global taxes,” Toni admitted. “And there is a question over how you implement global taxes.” But she said levying and raising a tax globally was possible, as had been shown by G7 finance ­ministers’ agreement to levy a minimum 15% corporate tax.

“It should be at a global level, because otherwise, obviously, rich people will move from one country to another,” she said.

Only about 100 families around the world would be affected by the proposed 2% levy, she added. The world’s richest 1% have added $42tn to their wealth in the past decade, roughly 36 times more than the bottom half of the world’s population did.

The question of how funds raised by such taxation should be spent had also not been settled, noted Toni.

Some economists have argued that the idea was more likely to be accepted if the proceeds were devoted to solving the climate crisis than if they were used to address global ­inequality. Other experts say at least some of the money should be used for ­poverty alleviation.

Toni was in London last Friday for a meeting convened by energy secretary Ed Miliband of the hosts of the next two UN climate summits, Brazil and Azerbaijan. Brazil will host the Cop30 conference in the Amazonian city of Belém next year, while Cop29 will run for two weeks this November in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

Miliband met Toni and Mukhtar Babayev, president of Cop29, in Lancaster House in London, along with Alok Sharma, the former Tory minister who chaired the Cop26 conference in Glasgow in 2021. Afterwards, they joined King Charles for a reception of climate and business leaders at Clarence House.

Miliband confirmed at the meeting that the UK’s climate aid contribution of £11.6bn to the developing world by 2026 would stand; the previous ­government had considered ­reneging on it. Civil society groups in the global south welcomed his announcement But Toni said the UK should go further and present a new and tougher plan for cutting emissions.

All countries are required under the 2015 Paris agreement to present new carbon-cutting plans, known as nationally determined contributions (NDCs), early next year, well in advance of Cop30.

Toni pointed to the last Cop, in Dubai last December, when countries agreed to “transition away” from fossil fuels, in order to limit global temperature rises to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels. She praised Labour’s plans to stop licensing new oil and gas fields in the North Sea.

“We all decided together about transitioning away from fossil fuels,” she said, “and now is the time to implement what we said. Developed countries need to lead the way. Stopping financing oil and gas extraction is the first step.”

Brazil is expanding its oil and gas production and Toni argued that poorer countries should be allowed to continue to produce and use ­fossil fuels for some time longer while developed countries curbed theirs.

“All income for some developing countries is too vital for development,” she said. “For some economies, this is the only income they have. So we need to think of how that transition would happen.”

The UK could help through its expertise in finance: “We need to get all our creative minds on this – the UK is especially creative on finance.” she said. “We are looking forward to working with the UK government on a new financial mechanism to tackle climate, but also preserve nature.”

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Kamala Harris’ VP Frontrunner Accused of Sex Harassment Cover-up

    One of the frontrunners to be Kamala Harris’ VP pick has been accused of covering up a sexual harassment scandal and being too insecure to be “second under a woman.”Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor of Pennsylvania, has consistently topped lists of potential running mates for the Democratic nominee-apparent and until now had avoided any hint of having material for Republicans to latch on to.But now a Democrat running to be Pennsylvania’s state treasurer has launched an attack on Gov. Shapiro

  • Ana Navarro just posted a racy throwback pic of Melania — and the Internet has opinions

    The GQ spread appeared in 2000

  • Kamala Harris doesn't scare Republicans, but Mark Kelly absolutely should

    Republicans are giddy about crushing Kamala Harris in November. They need to get a grip. Particularly if she chooses AZ Sen. Mark Kelly as her VP.

  • Harris camp responds to Trump telling Christians they 'don't have to vote again' if he gets elected

    As former President Donald Trump wrapped his nearly 75-minute speech on Friday night, he delivered a final pitch to the Christian conservative crowd, saying if they vote for him on Election Day, they would never be obligated to vote again. "I don't care how, but you have to get out and vote," Trump said at Turning Point Action's Believers Summit in West Palm Beach. The Harris campaign is characterizing Trump's comment that if Christians vote this one time they won't have to do it anymore as a "vow to end democracy."

  • J.D. Vance Calls Jennifer Aniston ‘Disgusting’ for ‘Cat Ladies’ Clap Back

    J.D. Vance has lashed out at Jennifer Aniston, accusing her of a “disgusting” attack for commenting on his description of childless women as “cat ladies.”Donald Trump’s running mate used an appearance on Megyn Kelly’s Sirius XM show on Saturday to offer a defense of the resurfaced 2021 comments from an interview with then-Fox host Tucker Carlson in which he referred to Democratic leaders including Vice President Kamala Harris as “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives.”He said

  • ‘Just Plain Weird’: Harris Embraces a New Label for Trump

    Kamala Harris told supporters at a fundraiser Saturday that some of the things that Donald Trump and J.D. Vance "are saying, well, it's just plain weird."

  • Right-Wing Group Makes Questionable Claims About Man Who Shot At Donald Trump

    The Heritage Foundation used mobile ad data to imply a conspiracy theory about Thomas Crooks, signifying a new era of political groups tracking citizens’ movements.

  • Ex-GOP Official Takes Down Trump’s Candidacy With ‘Dangerous’ Description

    Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan recalled death threats directed at his family following the 2020 election.

  • Trump mocks Kamala Harris' name but her campaign is putting it front and center

    As Donald Trump pivots his focus to Vice President Kamala Harris, one point of attack toward his new 2024 opponent is an old ploy: mispronouncing and mocking her name. Earlier this week, at his first rally since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, Trump bungled Harris's name dozens of times in the span of his nearly 90-minute stump speech. For years, Harris has been referred to by Trump, Republicans and conservative media like Fox News by only her first name rather than "vice president" or even "Harris" -- and they say it incorrectly.

  • I've studied past assassination attempts in US politics. The most similar one to Trump's resulted in a loss in the election.

    US historian and lecturer David Head outlines the presidential assassinations and attempts in US history and how the events impacted elections.

  • In JD Vance Country, an Addiction Scourge That Won’t Go Away

    POMEROY, Ohio — Sitting in a KFC restaurant in the former coal-mining town of Pomeroy, Ohio, a few hours before JD Vance addressed the Republican National Convention, Curtis Ramsey, 18, recalled the first time he heard the Ohio senator’s name. It was last month, he said, in the Washington office of another Ohio Republican, Rep. Jim Jordan. Ramsey, who had never been to a big city or flown on an airplane before, was in the capital with two filmmakers seeking to draw attention to a new documentary

  • Bolton on JD Vance, childless cat ladies: Hitting opponent’s supporters a bad strategy

    Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton is joining those criticizing vice presidential nominee JD Vance’s past statement about “childless cat ladies.” Bolton thinks the comment could resonate politically as much as 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s remarks describing some Trump supporters as “deplorables.” “I think these comments by Vance are really the 2024…

  • Trump Gets Upstaged by RFK Jr.’s Claims of ‘Bitcoin Fort Knox’

    (Bloomberg) -- The cryptocurrency community has anxiously been awaiting a speech by Donald Trump on Saturday, but his opponent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may have stolen Trump’s thunder by announcing that the former president is considering the creation of a massive government reserve of Bitcoin should he return to the White House. Most Read from BloombergHarris’ Running-Mate Search Zeroes In on Three Top ContendersThat Sudden Market Drop Was Scary for Investors But Long OverdueTrump Gets Upstaged by

  • Trump will no longer send out his statements of worth

    A fraud monitor says Trump 'does not intend to develop any estimations of value' from now on. Past net-worth statements earned him a $454M penalty.

  • Harris holds her first fundraiser as the likely Democratic nominee as donors open their wallets

    PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris used her first fundraiser since becoming the Democrats' likely White House nominee to excoriate the Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump as determined to roll back Americans' freedoms.

  • 'Trump Is Chicken': Critics Taunt 'Scared' Trump For Bailing On Debate

    The former president put debate plans on pause, and critics are calling him out over it.

  • Three ways Trump is trying to end the Harris honeymoon

    Kamala Harris is riding a wave of momentum, but Republicans sense vulnerabilities they can exploit.

  • Number of Americans who say US ready for female president dipping: Survey

    Since 2015, the number of Americans who say they are ready for a female president has dropped by nine points, according to a new Times/SAY24 poll from YouGov poll. The survey, conducted after President Biden dropped out of the race, was designed to assess the electorate’s beliefs surrounding “gender bias,” and Vice President Harris’s chances…

  • Former FBI agent Peter Strzok reaches $1.2 million settlement with DOJ: Lawyers

    Former FBI agent Pete Strzok, who was fired from the bureau in 2018 after his disparaging text messages about Donald Trump were made public, has reached a settlement with the Justice Department over his claims that his privacy rights were violated, according to his lawyers. In his 2019 lawsuit, Strzok and his lawyers argued that the FBI and DOJ unlawfully disclosed his private text messages disparaging Trump before and after the 2016 presidential election -- including the time frame during which Strzok helped lead the agency's investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's private email server and Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

  • ABC News still ‘full steam ahead’ with presidential debate, despite Trump backing off commitment

    ABC News is continuing preparations for an upcoming presidential debate, despite former President Donald Trump saying he won’t consider participating in a debate until the Democratic Party formally chooses its nominee.