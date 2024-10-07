More than 1,000 passengers have left Lebanon on flights booked by Canada, GAC says

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

OTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada says it has now helped more than 1,000 passengers leave Lebanon as the conflict between Israel and the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah intensifies.

The department says one flight on Saturday open to Canadians in Lebanon carried 126 passengers, and another on Sunday carried 139 out of the country.

The department continues to urge Canadians to flee Lebanon, and says it has offered flights in the past week to more than 5,000 Canadians, permanent residents and immediate family members who have expressed an interest in leaving.

It says the passengers it has helped include Canadians, permanent residents and immediate family members, as well as nationals from countries including the U.S., Argentina, Australia among several others.

It says as of Sunday, there were more than 25,000 Canadians registered as being in Lebanon, but Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly has said some 45,000 Canadians could be in the country.

The department says commercial flights continue to be available to a range of destinations, with departures in the coming days.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2024.

  • Canadian PM urges citizens to leave Lebanon as evacuations top 1,000

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Canadian citizens still in Lebanon on Saturday to sign up to be evacuated on special flights which have already helped more than 1,000 leave as security there deteriorates. Canada has 6,000 signed up to leave and officials are trying to reach another 2,500 over the weekend, an official in Trudeau's office said, adding that more flights were being added for Monday and Tuesday. Canada has not been able to fill flights with its citizens and has offered seats to people from the Australia, New Zealand, the United States and some European countries, the official in his office said.

  • Conflict in Lebanon: Children left withdrawn, anxious and confused after being caught up in the violence

    What the children of Lebanon have seen and what they have heard as the conflict rages between Hezbollah and Israel will not be easily forgotten. It will be generational.

  • Powerful explosions shake Beirut overnight amid Israeli bombardment

    Powerful explosions shook Beirut late Sunday and after midnight on Monday, a day after Israel’s heaviest bombardment of the southern suburbs known as the Dahiyeh since it escalated its air campaign on Sept. 23. (AP video by Zakaria Al Khatib)

  • Hamas official killed in Israeli air strike on refugee camp in Lebanon

    An Israeli strike on a refugee camp in north Lebanon has killed Hamas official Saeed Atallah Ali and his family, the militant group has said. The early morning strike came a day after another Israeli air strike cut off a main highway linking Lebanon with Syria, leaving two huge craters on either side of the road. Israel began a ground incursion into Lebanon on Tuesday against the Hezbollah militant group. The Israeli military said nine soldiers have died in the conflict in southern Lebanon.

  • ‘The damage is significant, too many innocent lives lost’: Canada’s ambassador to Lebanon

    Israel has dramatically escalated its strikes across Lebanon and the death toll is rising. As civilians flee the clashes between Israel and Hezbollah, ‘The West Block’ host Mercedes Stephenson speaks with Canada’s ambassador to Lebanon Stefanie McCollum about the plan to evacuate Canadian citizens – and why so many are reluctant to leave.

