More than £1,000 raised for fire-hit family

Dozens of homes were evacuated after the fire broke out in Crewe [BBC]

More than £1,000 has been raised for a family whose home was damaged by a huge fire in a neighbouring building.

Dean Rogers-Rock, his wife Michelle and their four children have been staying with relatives since the blaze broke out at a former printworks on Catherine Street in Crewe, Cheshire, on Friday.

The family’s home, next door to the disused building, was severely smoke damaged and a wall had collapsed into their garden.

Their dog, which they were not allowed to get from the house during the incident, was later found unharmed.

A Go Fund Me page was launched by the community to raise money for the family to help replace possessions damaged by the smoke, including carpets, beds and children’s toys.

The page has raised £1,135 towards its stated target of £1,500 in just three days.

Mr Rogers-Rock told BBC Radio Stoke the experience had been “traumatising” but the reaction from neighbours and friends had been “amazing”.

"I did not expect a Go Fund Me page or the community to come together to help us out,” he said.

Mr Rogers-Rock was away from home when the fire broke out and was told about the blaze but did not think it would affect his property.

He said he “broke down” when he learned his home had been damaged.

"Everything was going through my head,” he added.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the blaze on Friday [BBC]

Four people have been arrested since the blaze, which led to the evacuation of dozens of homes in surrounding streets.

A 12-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life has since been released on police bail, Cheshire Police confirmed.

A 19-year-old man from Sandbach, an 18-year-old man from Crewe and a 19-year-old man of no fixed address were later arrested on suspicion of the same offence.

They have also been released on bail pending further inquiries.

