More than 1 million NHS operations carried out in private sector so far this year

The Independent Healthcare Providers Network claims the private sector is providing 10 per cent of all NHS planned care - iStockphoto

More than a million NHS operations have been carried out in the private sector so far this year, figures show.

Data from the Independent Healthcare Providers Network (IHPN) continues to show almost one in five NHS operations – 15,000 every week – are carried out in private hospitals and clinics.

Overall, the independent sector is delivering 10 per cent of all NHS planned care, a rise of almost a third in 2021, the IHPN said.

Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary, said Labour will use the private sector for ‘as long as it takes’ to cut waiting lists - Heathcliff O'Malley

Trauma and orthopaedic surgery, such as hip replacements, and ophthalmology services, such as cataract removal, are popular procedures where private hospitals are delivering NHS care.

David Hare, chief executive of the IHPN, said: “This latest data shows the independent sector has reached an important milestone in supporting the NHS recovery – removing more than one million patients from the waiting list so far in 2024 and enabling them to live the active and productive lives they deserve.

“This is a fantastic achievement and one that independent providers are keen to build on even further – including through investing in much-needed new healthcare facilities so that NHS patients can get the care they need at a time when public resources are hugely stretched, as well as ensuring that existing capacity in the sector is fully utilised by the NHS.”

Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary, has said Labour will use the private sector for “as long as it takes” to get people seen faster and to cut waiting lists.

“In the longer term it’s my ambition to make the NHS so good that no one feels forced to go private, and to make sure the NHS has the capacity it needs so that it doesn’t need to pay for people to go private either,” he said earlier this year.