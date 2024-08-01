More Than 100 Arrested in London Protest After Mass Stabbing
More than 100 people were arrested in London on Wednesday, July 31, as protests following a mass stabbing in Southport spread to other parts of the United Kingdom.
According to local news reports, hundreds of protesters gathered outside Downing Street on Wednesday night for a rally after three young girls were killed in Southport on Monday.
Videos captured and posted by X user @reformjack shows police and protesters clashing on the streets of London on Wednesday. Credit: @reformjack via Storyful
