More than 100 cycling Santas roll through city

More than 100 cycling Santas wheeled through a city as part of efforts to encourage more people to opt for two wheeled travel.

The annual Cycle for Santa event in Milton Keynes, started at Station Square on Saturday and saw 135 people taking part.

The event, held in partnership with the council, business and community groups, also acted as a rehearsal for a formal world record attempt next year, when 500 Santas will traverse the area.

Organiser Tom Bulman, of Cycling Citizens MK, said: "Of course this is fun but it's [MK] seriously trying to move towards a city where more children cycle and especially cycle to school."

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830