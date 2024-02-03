More than 100 MPs and peers join call to ban Iranian ‘terrorist’ group

Ebrahim Raisi, Iranian president, visiting the IRGC navy base in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran - Shutterstock

More than 100 parliamentarians have urged Rishi Sunak to stand up to the Iranian regime’s “belligerence” by proscribing its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as terrorists, as Conservative MPs warned the Prime Minister: “We need a new strategy.”

A statement signed by scores of MPs and peers warns that, amid growing conflict in the Middle East, Tehran is “the head of the snake” and was using the IRGC to spread “terrorism” and block peace.

The signatories, including about 40 Conservative MPs and peers, said they “call for the terrorist designation of the IRGC”.

Bob Blackman, the secretary of the Conservative 1922 committee, said: “Refusing to act against this imminent threat would be a grave mistake.”

The intervention comes after US forces launched direct strikes at sites used by the Quds Force of the IRGC in Iraq and Syria, following weeks of IRGC-backed attacks on Western targets, including the killing of three US soldiers in Jordan last weekend.

The IRGC was founded as an ideological custodian of Iran’s 1979 revolution but has since morphed into a major military, political and economic force in the country.

In October, Joe Biden’s administration publicly urged its allies to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organisation over the Iranian state security body’s link to terror across the globe.

US encouragement

A Whitehall source said at the time that some senior US officials had been privately encouraging their UK counterparts to proscribe the body, which has been banned in the US since 2019.

Senior Conservatives to have publicly called for the IRGC to be proscribed as a terror group include the former Cabinet ministers Sir David Davis, Sir Liam Fox, Robert Jenrick and Sir Iain Duncan Smith.

The joint statement, whose signatories include at least one serving minister and several former Tory ministers, will add to the pressure on Mr Sunak to act.

Those who signed the statement include David Jones, the former Welsh secretary; Lord Wolfson of Tredegar, the former justice minister; Bob Neill, the chairman of the Commons justice committee; Lord Carlile of Berriew, the former independent reviewer of terrorism legislation; and Lord Goldsmith, Labour’s former attorney general.

Mr Blackman said: “More than 100 MPs and peers from across the political spectrum believe the Government must act now to stand up to the Iranian regime.

“The IRGC must be proscribed as a terrorist organisation immediately. It is one of, if not the, most dangerous terror groups in the world. We need a new strategy on Iran.

“We must send the ayatollahs a clear message: we will not tolerate the ongoing aggression from Iran. We urge our Government to act now.”

Mr Blackman said the “core of this strategy” should be to “recognise the desire of the Iranian people, to overthrow the ruling theocracy and to establish a secular republic” and the right of “resistance units” affiliated to the People’s Mojahedin Organisation of Iran (MEK) opposition group, “to stand up against IRGC brutality”.

‘Head of the snake’

The statement said: “The Iranian regime is the driving force behind the war in the Middle East and attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. The head of the snake is in Iran. Through proxy groups, the IRGC spreads terrorism and obstructs regional and global peace and security.

“We strongly condemn the Iranian regime’s destructive role in the Middle East and its belligerent policies. We call for the terrorist designation of the IRGC and the implementation of oil sanctions on the regime.”

It added: “As the Iranian regime has blocked all political avenues for change, the free world must recognise the right of the Iranian people to rise up and the right of the MEK resistance units to confront the IRGC within the framework of internationally recognised laws based on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.”

A government spokesman said: “The UK Government, law enforcement and our international partners continue to work together to identify, deter and respond to threats from Iran.

“We will continue to take strong action against Iran while it threatens people in the UK and around the world. The UK has sanctioned more than 350 Iranian individuals and entities, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in its entirety.”

Lord Cameron, the Foreign Secretary, said in December that neither “the intelligence agencies or the police” were calling for the IRGC to be proscribed, “so I think our stance is the right one”.