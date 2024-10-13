More than 100 people expected to gather for annual Alzheimer's Fundraiser

CBC

For three years, Riley Johnson says he has struggled with homelessness and complex mental health challenges — calling every resource he could find to try to access support.But after years of searching for help in his hometown of Victoria, B.C., Johnson, 31, feels no closer to stability than he did after first finding himself homeless in the wake of a job loss and breakup in 2021."It seems like once you don't have housing, then there's just nothing that anybody can do for you," said Johnson, who