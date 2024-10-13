More than 100 people expected to gather for annual Alzheimer's Fundraiser
They are raising money to advance Alzheimer's research and support
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is in “excellent health” and “possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency,” according to a medical report released Saturday by the White House.The vice president’s physician, Dr. Joshua R. Simmons, wrote in the detailed report that Harris is mildly nearsighted and deals with seasonal allergies and chronic hives, but she is otherwise fit to serve.“Vice President Harris maintains a healthy,
Straight from the mouths of cardiologists and a heart health nutritionist.
"You just got to think the man upstairs really is amazing," mom Shaneka Ruffin tells PEOPLE
Is there anything scarier than thinking everything is fine and then suddenly learning that it absolutely is not?
Depending on whether you’ve experienced a mild or severe case of COVID-19, recovery times will vary.
For three years, Riley Johnson says he has struggled with homelessness and complex mental health challenges — calling every resource he could find to try to access support.But after years of searching for help in his hometown of Victoria, B.C., Johnson, 31, feels no closer to stability than he did after first finding himself homeless in the wake of a job loss and breakup in 2021."It seems like once you don't have housing, then there's just nothing that anybody can do for you," said Johnson, who
A pair of Abbotsford parents have taken their despair to Ottawa, describing in agonizing detail their daughter's struggle with youth mental health and addiction. The teen died of an overdose this summer, and as Taya Fast reports, they believe the lack of services and support is a part of the problem, and are demanding change.
Republicans in the nation’s toughest House districts are making a major pivot on abortion with a surprising result — they’re starting to sound like Democrats.
On average, 84 Canadian women are diagnosed with breast cancer each day — and in 2018, I was one of them.
When a woman has a mammogram, the most important finding is whether there’s any sign of breast cancer.
"I looked at her, almost shocked, and began laughing. I thought my wife and I had similar views on how extremist people can be, and I was wrong."
Some social media users are "spreading fear" about dangers of eating legumes, including black beans. Here's why you shouldn't be worried.
An inquest in Northamptonshire finds Chloe Longster's death from sepsis might have been avoided.
Emma Austin needs expensive therapy every two weeks to slow the progression of Batten disease, which has "no known survivors"
The inmate would be the first person in the US executed on a shaken baby syndrome-based conviction, his lawyers say, as the diagnosis is under increasing scrutiny in courts.
It’s rare for medical research to be truly ‘groundbreaking’, but the case study from China showing that stem cell therapy can reverse type 1 diabetes is worthy of this adjective.
'You may have forgotten that you had COVID years ago, but it has not forgotten about you.'
Kamala Harris releases medical record as Donald Trump’s campaign reposts reports on ear and year-old health update
Emotional changes, lower libido and physical discomfort are common symptoms that follow a breast cancer battle.
NEW YORK (AP) — Christopher Reeve’s children say they made a point to include all the complexities of their father’s life — his strengths and weaknesses — in the new documentary “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” — because that’s what he would have wanted.