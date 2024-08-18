More than 100 people treated for heat-related illness at Colorado airshow

Members of the Colorado Springs fire department and AMR paramedics treat people for heat-related illness at the Pikes Peak regional airshow.

Members of the Colorado Springs fire department and AMR paramedics treat people for heat-related illness at the Pikes Peak regional airshow. Photograph: Parker Seibold/AP

More than 100 people were treated for heat-related illness at a Colorado airshow on Saturday, with attendees describing a lack of shade and free water on festival grounds as temperatures soared to 96F (36C) highs.

The Colorado Springs fire department said those who fell ill at the Pike’s Peak regional airshow suffered conditions such as dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke, according to KRDO.

Five people were taken to hospital. Another hundred reportedly sought help in a triage tent where several were given IV fluids on site.

The airshow ran out of free water, authorities said, but noted that attendees could fill their bottles with water at the medical tent and that vendors also had water for sale.

There were few clouds in the sky, allowing sunlight to bear down on the concrete, making this heat feel even more intense for already overheated attendees, KRDO said.

One attendee, Tom Selders, a Navy veteran, said that he and his wife left somewhat early because of the conditions. “It’s a long ways to the parking lot and my wife and I are old,” Selders told the station.

The airshow continued Sunday with officials urging attendees to bring refillable water bottles, umbrellas and hats.

This mass heat sickness comes just days after a north Texas UPS driver was hospitalized after exposure to over hot conditions. The driver passed out behind the wheel and crashed after suffering heat-related symptoms, according to Fox 4 News.

Officials are sounding the alarm about heat sickness amid scorching summer weather. While data indicate that many US residents can spot the signs of heat sickness, few know the location of nearby cooling centers that could provide respite from dangerous conditions, according to HealthDay.

July 22 and 23 were Earth’s hottest days on record.