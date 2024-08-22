More than 100 phones stolen at music festival found hidden in tin foil

Italian police recovered more than 100 stolen mobile phones hidden in tin foil after a suspect allegedly tried to smuggle them into the country.

The suspect had stashed 121 devices - including 71 iPhones and 29 Samsung devices - wrapped up in a thick blanket in his luggage as he travelled to Milan on a train from Zurich, Switzerland, police said.

Investigations revealed that the mobile phones had been stolen or lost during the “Street Parade Zurich 2024” festival in the Swiss city of the same name on 10 August.

Police said a 40-year-old Romanian national was arrested for receiving stolen goods.