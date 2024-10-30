More than 140 jobs go as company confirms closure

The Hotpoint site in Yate will close later this year [BBC]

The owner of a tumble dryer factory has confirmed its closure with the loss of at least 142 jobs.

Appliances firm Beko Europe told staff last month that its Hotpoint UK factory in Yate, near Bristol, will close on December 31.

The decision means the end of more than a century of manufacturing at the site on Station Road.

A spokesperson from Beko Europe said all affected staff have been notified and that they are "grateful for their continued efforts".

Staff at the company had been warned of potential job losses when the company began its consultation on July.

The factory produces tumble dryers for the UK and Ireland markets.

In a statement a spokesperson from South Gloucestershire Council said it is "actively supporting the current workforce."

The council spokesperson said they are working with a Yate Development Worker who will provide employment coaching and support for employees as well as exploring opportunities to provide skills training to the workforce to support their future employment.

The demand for the tumble dryers have dropped in recent years [BBC]

The factory is located on the site of the former Parnall aircraft factory, where more than 50 people were killed during two air raids in 1941, and manufacturing on the site goes back around 107 years.

Claire Young, Liberal Democrat MP for Thornbury and Yate, said it is a "very sad day to see this factory close".

"This site has had a very long history as a manufacturing site in Yate, during the war it was producing aeroplanes and was the subject of some bombings," she explained.

Ms Young added the closure would also impact the suppliers who will work on the site.

The company began consulting on the closure of the plant after a noticeable loss in profits.

Teresa Arbuckle, the Beko's regional managing director, had previously told the BBC that demand for the appliances produced there has "rapidly decreased as consumers purchase more advanced and energy efficient models."

Beko Europe says affected staff are aware and being supported [BBC]

In a statement, a Beko Europe spokesperson said: “The consultation process announced on 5 July has now been completed and Beko Europe has confirmed the closure of the Hotpoint UK Appliances site at Yate, United Kingdom, which will close on 31st December 2024.

"All those affected have been notified. We are continuing to provide support to all of our employees and are grateful for their continued efforts and engagement throughout. We have also notified the site’s MP and local councillors of the news.”

South Gloucestershire Council said it has begun the process of considering options for how the existing site and facilities could be used.

"Looking forward, we want to ensure that however the land is used in the future, is for the benefit of the whole community," a spokesperson said.

"We will engage closely with local residents, businesses and other stakeholders to ensure the site plays an important role in the future of the town.”

