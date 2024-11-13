More Than 150,000 Bottles of Water Recalled Due to Bacteria Concerns

Bottled water in three states have been pulled off shelves due to concerns about coliform bacteria

cofotoisme/Getty Stock image of water bottles.

Thousands of bottles of water have been recalled across West Virginia, Maryland, and Virginia, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cites bacteria contamination.

The recall specifically mentions Berkeley Springs Water Purified and Berkeley Springs Water Distilled in 1- and 5-gallon bottles, according to a report from Health.

In total, 151,397.75 bottles of water impacted, and labeled with the codes 090326, 090426, 090526, and 090626.

The recall was initiated in September, but on Nov. 8 was given a Class III designation, which the agency explains is “a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences.”

Getty Stock image of water bottles.

Related: Scientists Say They'll Cut Back on Bottled Water After Learning 1 Liter Contains a Quarter of a Million Pieces of Plastic

The bacteria present are coliforms, which Newsweek explains is “unlikely to cause illness but that can indicate other pathogens." Berkeley Club Beverages, Inc., voluntarily recalled the products mentioned by the FDA.

As the Environmental Protection Agency explains, “Total coliforms are a group of related bacteria that are (with few exceptions) not harmful to humans. A variety of bacteria, parasites, and viruses, known as pathogens, can potentially cause health problems if humans ingest them. EPA considers total coliforms a useful indicator of other pathogens for drinking water. Total coliforms are used to determine the adequacy of water treatment and the integrity of the distribution system.”

Related: FDA Has Recalled Thousands of Bottles of Antidepressant Duloxetine: Here’s Why

PEOPLE has reached out to Berkeley Club Beverages, Inc., for comment on the matter.

It’s the third recall of bottled water in a year, Newsweek notes. More than 78,500 cases of Fiji Natural Artesan Water were recalled in March due to the presence of bacteria and the mineral manganese, and 3,800 cases of Waiakea Hawaiian Volcanic Water Naturally Alkaline Electrolytes Deep Well Water was recalled last November after customers complained of unidentified “floating particles.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

