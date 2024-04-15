More than 150 people celebrate Eid in Jersey

People from different backgrounds and cultures celebrated the end of Ramadan [BBC]

More than 150 people celebrated Eid in Jersey as the island's Muslim population continues to grow.

People came together at the Pomme d’Or Hotel in St Helier on Sunday.

The Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and people celebrate the end of their fasting by sharing food.

Many at the event said the community support during festivities like this meant a lot to them.

‘Extended family’

Samya Javid was celebrating her first Eid in Jersey after moving from Dubai with her family.

She said the Muslim community “stepped in and played a really important role”.

She added: “They've been like our extended family and I’m hoping to spend more time and enjoy more celebrations with the community.”

Eid al-Fitr is usually a period of great celebration with families and friends coming together and sharing large meals.

Dr Sarfaraz Jamali, the head of Jersey's Muslim Community, said people were “from diverse communities and from different countries”.

He said: “It’s very important to show solidarity and support each other even if some people are far from home.”

The community also celebrated its younger members who observed Ramadan for the first time.

Salwa Memon said they gave “awards to the kids who had never fasted before to celebrate their success”.

She said: “We’re glad to see so many people join us and the community increase because it makes us feel happy.”

