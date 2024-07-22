More than 18m British fans travel across UK to see high-profile acts – report

An increasing number of British fans have to travel across the UK to see high-profile music acts, a new report has revealed.

Research by UK Music says 18.2 million people travelled from UK towns and cities in 2023 to see shows such as Beyonce’s first tour in seven years, Harry Styles’ world tour and Britpop group Blur headlining their first UK show since 2015 at Wembley Stadium in London.

This is an increase of 36% on 2022 , when 13.3 million people were travelling the UK to see their favourite singers and bands.

Big festivals such as Glastonbury in Somerset, Boomtown in Hampshire and TRNSMT in Glasgow also contributed to the figures, UK Music said.

Harry Styles took part in a world tour last year (Ian West/PA)

However, foreign music tourism suffered a slight drop in 2023 as it went from 1.053 million people to 1.014 million people.

Total music tourism spent in 2023 was £8 billion, which is an increase of 21% on 2022 when the figure was £6.6 billion

However, the industry has warned that smaller acts have not been reaping the rewards of this success.

UK Music chief executive Tom Kiehl said: “While music generates huge benefits for our local areas, beyond a handful of very successful musicians the opportunities for many artists are becoming increasingly squeezed.

“Grassroots music venues and festivals, studios and rehearsal spaces are facing tough economic pressures, and it’s vital that the music ecosystem that enables musicians and artists to perform is supported to ensure that everyone – no matter where they live – can have access to music.

“We’re looking forward to working with the new Government to ensure that all our towns and cities have thriving music ecosystems that support the growth of the industry – generating thousands more jobs, boosting economic growth and making their areas even more attractive to visitors.”

The Music Venue Trust (MVT), which represents hundreds of the UK’s local music venues, previously said that grassroots venues have experienced their “worst year” for closures in a decade last year when 125 spaces stopped staging live performances.

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift performs on stage during an Eras Tour show (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Association of Independent Festivals (AIF) has reported that 50 UK festivals have completely closed or been postponed or cancelled for 2024.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: “The UK’s thriving music industry continues to be one of our most powerful global exports and an important driver of economic growth.

“In towns and cities across the country, the music industry provides entertainment, employment and inspiration to millions.

“This Government will work hard to ensure our creative industries get the support they need to flourish, driving opportunity and economic growth into every community and inspiring the next generation of performers.”

It is expected that Taylor Swift’s new tour will provide a boost to the UK economy and tourist figures.

The US musician is set to return to London in August to finish her European stint of the Eras tour after playing in the UK and Ireland recently.

It is estimated to be worth up to £1 billion to the UK economy.