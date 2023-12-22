Advertisement

More than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, Gaza health officials say

  • Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at the hospital Rafah, southern Gaza, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
    Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at the hospital Rafah, southern Gaza, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
  • Palestinians line up for a free meal in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. International aid agencies say Gaza is suffering from shortages of food, medicine and other basic supplies as a result of the two and a half month war between Israel and Hamas. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
    Palestinians line up for a free meal in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. International aid agencies say Gaza is suffering from shortages of food, medicine and other basic supplies as a result of the two and a half month war between Israel and Hamas. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
  • Palestinians inspect a house after it was hit by an Israeli bombardment on Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
    Palestinians inspect a house after it was hit by an Israeli bombardment on Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
  • Friends of Sergeant Lavi Ghasi mourn during his funeral in Modiin, Israel,Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Ghasi ,19, was killed during the Israeli military's ground operation in the Gaza Strip. while the army is battling Palestinian militants in the war ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
    Friends of Sergeant Lavi Ghasi mourn during his funeral in Modiin, Israel,Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Ghasi ,19, was killed during the Israeli military's ground operation in the Gaza Strip. while the army is battling Palestinian militants in the war ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • Israeli soldiers carry the flagged covered coffin of Sergeant Lavi Ghasi as family and friends follow during his funeral in Modiin, Israel,Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Ghasi ,19, was killed during the Israeli military's ground operation in the Gaza Strip. while the army is battling Palestinian militants in the war ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
    Israeli soldiers carry the flagged covered coffin of Sergeant Lavi Ghasi as family and friends follow during his funeral in Modiin, Israel,Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Ghasi ,19, was killed during the Israeli military's ground operation in the Gaza Strip. while the army is battling Palestinian militants in the war ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • Palestinians line up for a free meal in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. International aid agencies say Gaza is suffering from shortages of food, medicine and other basic supplies as a result of the two and a half month war between Israel and Hamas. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
    Palestinians line up for a free meal in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. International aid agencies say Gaza is suffering from shortages of food, medicine and other basic supplies as a result of the two and a half month war between Israel and Hamas. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
  • Palestinians line up for a free meal in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. International aid agencies say Gaza is suffering from shortages of food, medicine and other basic supplies as a result of the two and a half month war between Israel and Hamas. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
    Palestinians line up for a free meal in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. International aid agencies say Gaza is suffering from shortages of food, medicine and other basic supplies as a result of the two and a half month war between Israel and Hamas. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
  • An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in a position near the Israel-Gaza border on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
    An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in a position near the Israel-Gaza border on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
  • Palestinians inspect a house after it was hit by an Israeli bombardment on Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
    Palestinians inspect a house after it was hit by an Israeli bombardment on Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
  • Palestinians mourn relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip outside a morgue in Khan Younis on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Mohammed Dahman)
    Palestinians mourn relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip outside a morgue in Khan Younis on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Mohammed Dahman)
  • Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at the hospital Rafah, southern Gaza, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
    Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at the hospital Rafah, southern Gaza, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
  • Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at the hospital Rafah, southern Gaza, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
    Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at the hospital Rafah, southern Gaza, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
  • Smoke rises after Israeli air strikes on the outskirts of Khiam, a town near the Lebanese-Israeli border, seen from the town of Marjayoun, south Lebanon, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group has been exchanging fire with Israeli troops along the tense frontier, which seen violent exchanges since Oct. 8 a day after the Palestinian militant Hamas group attacked southern Israel. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)
    Smoke rises after Israeli air strikes on the outskirts of Khiam, a town near the Lebanese-Israeli border, seen from the town of Marjayoun, south Lebanon, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group has been exchanging fire with Israeli troops along the tense frontier, which seen violent exchanges since Oct. 8 a day after the Palestinian militant Hamas group attacked southern Israel. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)
  • Palestinians line up for a free meal in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. International aid agencies say Gaza is suffering from shortages of food, medicine and other basic supplies as a result of the two and a half month war between Israel and Hamas. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
    Palestinians line up for a free meal in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. International aid agencies say Gaza is suffering from shortages of food, medicine and other basic supplies as a result of the two and a half month war between Israel and Hamas. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
  • Palestinians line up for a free meal in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. International aid agencies say Gaza is suffering from shortages of food, medicine and other basic supplies as a result of the two and a half month war between Israel and Hamas. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
    Palestinians line up for a free meal in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. International aid agencies say Gaza is suffering from shortages of food, medicine and other basic supplies as a result of the two and a half month war between Israel and Hamas. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
  • Palestinians line up for a free meal in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. International aid agencies say Gaza is suffering from shortages of food, medicine and other basic supplies as a result of the two and a half month war between Israel and Hamas. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
    Palestinians line up for a free meal in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. International aid agencies say Gaza is suffering from shortages of food, medicine and other basic supplies as a result of the two and a half month war between Israel and Hamas. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
  • Israeli troops take positions in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. The army is battling Palestinian militants across Gaza in the war ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into Israel. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
    Israeli troops take positions in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. The army is battling Palestinian militants across Gaza in the war ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into Israel. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at the hospital Rafah, southern Gaza, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
Palestinians inspect a house after it was hit by an Israeli bombardment on Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
Friends of Sergeant Lavi Ghasi mourn during his funeral in Modiin, Israel,Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Ghasi ,19, was killed during the Israeli military's ground operation in the Gaza Strip. while the army is battling Palestinian militants in the war ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Israeli soldiers carry the flagged covered coffin of Sergeant Lavi Ghasi as family and friends follow during his funeral in Modiin, Israel,Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Ghasi ,19, was killed during the Israeli military's ground operation in the Gaza Strip. while the army is battling Palestinian militants in the war ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in a position near the Israel-Gaza border on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Palestinians mourn relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip outside a morgue in Khan Younis on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Mohammed Dahman)
Smoke rises after Israeli air strikes on the outskirts of Khiam, a town near the Lebanese-Israeli border, seen from the town of Marjayoun, south Lebanon, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group has been exchanging fire with Israeli troops along the tense frontier, which seen violent exchanges since Oct. 8 a day after the Palestinian militant Hamas group attacked southern Israel. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)
Israeli troops take positions in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. The army is battling Palestinian militants across Gaza in the war ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into Israel. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
NAJIB JOBAIN and SAM MAGDY
·1 min read

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Health officials in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip say more than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war between Israel and Hamas.

The figure, amounting to nearly 1% of the territory’s prewar population, is a new reflection of the staggering cost of the war, which in just over 10 weeks has displaced more than 80% of Gaza’s people and devastated wide swaths of the tiny coastal enclave.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said Friday that it has documented 20,057 deaths in the fighting. It does not differentiate between combatant and civilian deaths. It has previously said that roughly two-thirds of the dead were women or minors.