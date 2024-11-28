How more than 20 members of staff spoke to the Telegraph about allegations against Gregg Wallace

On screen, Gregg Wallace’s down-to-earth charm is one of MasterChef’s key ingredients.

His light-hearted banter with his co-host John Torode is occasionally laced with sexual innuendo, but rarely so much that it is likely to offend viewers before the 9pm watershed.

It is a recipe that has helped MasterChef to become one of the most successful programmes on the BBC.

The series has been remade in 65 countries around the world, broadcast in more than 200 and – according to the show itself – has been watched by 300 million people globally.

In the process, it has transformed the fortunes of its presenters, with Wallace, a former greengrocer, going on to present a string of spin-off series, as well as other BBC TV shows such as Eat Well for Less and Inside the Factory.

But while Wallace’s cheeky chappy routine has helped to garner him millions of fans, The Telegraph can disclose that behind the scenes there have been claims that his sexual innuendo has crossed the line into deeply troubling behaviour.

Greg Wallace’s down-to-earth charm has endeared him to millions of MasterChef fans

A four-month Telegraph investigation has uncovered multiple allegations of sexually inappropriate conduct by Wallace.

One of the women has since reported her allegations to the BBC, including mimicking a sexual act on a member of staff, and stripping off his clothes in a way that has made staff feel uncomfortable.

Reporters at this newspaper have spoken to more than 20 of the hit TV programme’s former members of staff who have made allegations.

They put details and the allegations to Wallace, the BBC and the production company behind MasterChef two weeks ago.

On Thursday, that company, Banijay UK, announced that Wallace had stepped aside from the show while it investigates allegations put to the BBC and that he is “committed to fully cooperating throughout the process”.

It said: “This week the BBC received complaints from individuals in relation to historical allegations of misconduct while working with presenter Gregg Wallace on one of our shows.

“While these complainants have not raised the allegations directly with our show producers or parent company Banijay UK, we feel that it is appropriate to conduct an immediate, external review to fully and impartially investigate.”

The statement added: “While this review is under way, Gregg Wallace will be stepping away from his role on MasterChef and is committed to fully cooperating throughout the process.”

The company also stated: “While these are historical allegations, incidences brought to our attention where these expectations are not met, are thoroughly investigated and addressed appropriately.”

In an email circulated to staff, Banijay added that it has appointed a law firm to conduct the inquiry.

She found incident ‘distressing’

The investigation began after The Telegraph approached a former staff member who claims that she was asked to clean a stain off Wallace’s trousers, at which point he mimicked a sex act.

She says that, in front of other production staff, he held the back of her head and thrust his body towards her. She was young at the time and found the incident “distressing”.

The woman subsequently decided to make a formal complaint to the BBC about the alleged incident, which took place over a decade ago.

The Telegraph has also spoken to one of the people who is said to have witnessed Wallace’s behaviour and understands they have also spoken to the BBC.

It was not the only allegedly lewd conduct detailed in the complaint that the BBC received from the woman.

In her letter to the broadcaster, she also claimed that Wallace had walked into the MasterChef studio “completely naked except for sock pulled over his penis” before doing a “silly dance’ – an incident which, she claims, left staff “hugely unsettled” and which she looks back on as “incredibly inappropriate”.

She also alleged Wallace was “very touchy-feely” and made “disgusting sex-related jokes”.

The Telegraph understands that the broadcaster has also been contacted by at least two other women about making complaints regarding Wallace’s conduct.

Together the allegations they have made against him are understood to have included that he made lewd sexual comments in front of production staff and other inappropriate behaviour.

The claims of misconduct stacking up against Wallace yesterday were not confined to the main MasterChef series.

Radio host Aasmah Mir is understood to have complained to the BBC about Wallace following her 2017 appearance on its celebrity spin-off.

When chatting to her on set, in front of others, he allegedly asked Mir to pass a sexual and demeaning remark along to a particular media executive of her acquaintance.

After the incident, Mir complained to the BBC and is understood to have received a letter acknowledging that Wallace had made the inappropriate remarks, and telling Mir he had been spoken to.

‘Don’t make that joke’

Ulrika Jonsson, who also appeared on Celebrity MasterChef, told The Telegraph about an incident in which Wallace made a rape “joke”.

She said that while she did not hear the joke itself, she recalls another contestant walking off set in great distress and Wallace being made to apologise to her and other women.

Jonsson said: “The producers came over to speak to her they then went off to speak to Gregg… He apologised. He could hardly get his words out, he was apologising and he had tears in his eyes… I felt like, ‘Don’t make that joke in the first place’.”

She added that being on the celebrity MasterChef set “felt like you were around a dinosaur. I thought these kinds of things were unacceptable. For me it was so inappropriate”.

She said that another contestant was “really distressed” by what Wallace had allegedly said.

It is understood that the managers on set handled the incident and did not report it to Banijay.

Gregg Wallace enjoys light-hearted banter with MasterChef co-host John Torode - BBC

It is not the first series of Celebrity MasterChef on which Wallace’s behaviour was called into question.

Sir Rod Stewart said on X, formerly Twitter, that Wallace had “humiliated” his wife Penny Lancaster when she appeared on the show in 2021, and that “karma” had finally got him.

“You’re a tubby, bald-headed, ill-mannered bully,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kirsty Wark recalled that when she appeared on Celebrity MasterChef in 2011, Wallace used “sexualised language in front of a number of people” in a way that made them “uncomfortable”.

She told BBC News: “It wasn’t as if anyone engaged with this. It was completely one-way traffic. But I think people were uncomfortable and [it was] something I really didn’t expect to happen.”

Wark is one of 13 people who spoke to a separate BBC News investigation into Wallace’s behaviour, spanning a range of different shows over a 17-year period.

The scandal is a huge blow to Wallace, who earlier this year presided over a lavish dinner at Fishmongers’ Hall in London, to mark the 20th anniversary of MasterChef.

It is a considerable feat in the TV industry, where even very successful shows can quickly fall out of fashion.

During that period, it has turned Wallace and Torode into household names, and changed the ambitions of many domestic cooks.

It has also hosted a string of well-known chefs and food writers as judges, including the Telegraph’s William Sitwell and restaurateur Marcus Wareing.

Its spin-off, Celebrity MasterChef, was also the place where Torode met his wife – a former contestant on the series.

It is unclear whether the slew of allegations now being levelled at Wallace will tarnish that record. After all, they are so far unproven.

What is more, Wallace has appeared to be invulnerable to earlier criticism of his behaviour.

Last year, it was reported that the presenter had quit another BBC programme – Inside the factory – over allegations of “inappropriate comments made to staff”.

According to reports at the time, he visited the Nestlé factory in York where he was allegedly overheard commenting on the weight of female staff members.

At the time, Wallace, 60, said that he was standing down because he wanted to spend more time with his son, who was three at the time.

The production company behind the programme reportedly received a complaint about his remarks, and spoke to Wallace about his language.

Then earlier this year, it emerged that the BBC investigated Wallace in 2018 over allegations of “inappropriate” comments on a game show, Impossible Celebrities.

He was reportedly spoken to by managers for his behaviour.

The accusations raised eyebrows – not least because of the link to the BBC – but Wallace appeared to be largely unscathed.

BBC guidelines – which cover both employees and those working on behalf of the broadcaster – stipulate that staff should “always be kind and respectful”, saying they “do everything we can to create and nurture a respectful working culture”.

On Thursday night, the BBC said: “We take any issues that are raised with us seriously and we have robust processes in place to deal with them.

“We are always clear that any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated.

“Where an individual is contracted directly by an external production company, we share any complaints or concerns with that company and we will always support them when addressing them.”

GreggWallace/Instagram

It did not respond to a request for comment on why, given Mir had allegedly raised Wallace’s behaviour with a senior BBC executive, it had not moved more quickly to take more decisive action earlier.

Lawyers for Wallace told BBC News that it was entirely false that he had engaged in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature.