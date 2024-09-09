More than 200 firearms seized after traffic stop in Waterloo

Police say a Guelph man faces charges after firearms and ammunition were spotted in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Waterloo on Friday night. Officers seized more guns as part of the investigation at a home in Guelph on Saturday. (Waterloo Regional Police Service - image credit)

A Guelph, Ont., man is facing several charges after police seized more than 200 firearms as part of an investigation following a traffic stop in Waterloo.

Officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Weber Street N. and Bridgeport Road E. on Friday at approximately 7:20 p.m. and during the stop, saw firearms and ammunition in the vehicle.

In total, 17 firearms were seized from the vehicle.

On Saturday, officers completed a search warrant at a home in Guelph where they found 156 improperly stored firearms and 60 firearms that are under public safety provisions of the Criminal Code.

As well, police say a large quantity of ammunition, magazines and firearm parts were seized.

This photo shows a number of guns that were seized by police as part of an investigation that was started after a traffic stop in Waterloo Friday night. (Waterloo Regional Police Service)

A 39-year-old Guelph man has been charged with careless use of a firearm and transport firearm or restricted weapon. Police say more charges are pending.