More than £24m spent on agency staff in 10 months

Jersey's Health Department spent a third more on temporary staff in the first 10 months of 2023 compared to the whole of 2022, a Freedom of Information (FOI) request has revealed.

A total of £24.6m was spent on agency staff between January and October 2023 compared to £18.7m across 2022.

The department has had difficulty recruiting and retraining doctors and nurses - something which was announed as a key priority at the beginning of 2023.

The FOI also found the department spent £12.6m on agency staff in 2021.

