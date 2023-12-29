More than 30 firefighters tackle Peterborough fire

More than 30 firefighters have been tackling a blaze at an industrial building.

They were called to Padholme Road, Peterborough, on Thursday evening.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said no casualties were reported but nearby properties had been evacuated as a precaution.

In a social media post at 23:15 GMT on Thursday, the service said crews remained at the scene and were working to prevent the flames from spreading.

It said: "Crews were called to the scene around 20:50 reporting a large fire involving the roof.

"Please avoid the area where possible and keep windows closed if nearby."

Pictures showed multiple hoses and an aerial platform being used as large flames and smoke rose from the scene, while the roof structure of the building appeared to be badly damaged.

