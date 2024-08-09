More than 30 people charged after London disorder

More than 20 people have been charged as a result of disorder in Whitehall on 31 July [PA Media]

More than 30 people have been charged by the Metropolitan Police following disorder and antisocial behaviour across London.

Eight people were charged after antisocial behaviour in Croydon on Wednesday evening.

Four people were charged following events in Walthamstow and Hounslow the same night, with offences including possessing offensive weapons and assaulting emergency workers.

More than 20 people have now been charged as a result of disorder in Whitehall on the evening of 31 July, the force added.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said while it had been "hugely heartening" to see communities "come together" for peaceful protests on Wednesday, police would not "tolerate hate or intimidation".

"That is why more than 30 people have been charged with a range of offences," he said.

“Our message is clear - anyone thinking of causing disorder and disruption will be found and will be brought to justice."

He said officers would be in neighbourhoods over the weekend to help Londoners.

Events were held in Walthamstow and Hounslow on 7 August [EPA]

Jaswant Narwal and Lionel Idan, two chief crown prosecutors working in London, said there could be "no doubt" that anyone involved in "disorder, hate crimes or social media related offences" would be prosecuted.

“We’re using a variety of offences and court orders to make sure that perpetrators receive tough penalties," they said.

Croydon incident

The Met said following antisocial behaviour in Croydon on 7 August, a 41-year-old man was charged with going equipped to cause criminal damage and a 19-year-old man was charged with violent disorder.

One 15-year-old was charged with assaulting an emergency worker, and another 15-year-old was charged with violent disorder.

Three 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old were charged with failing to comply with a dispersal order.

Walthamstow and Hounslow events

The Met Police said two men aged 29 and 39 were charged with possession of offensive weapons, linked to events in Walthamstow on 7 August.

A 17-year-old was charged with possession of a bladed article.

On the same night, an 18-year-old was charged with possession of a pointed article, following an event in Hounslow.

Whitehall disorder

On 31 July in Whitehall, more than 100 people were arrested after disorder during which people launched flares towards the gates of Downing Street and at a statue of Winston Churchill.

The force said 26 people had been charged with offences related to the night.

Charges included possession of class A drugs, possession of multiple offensive weapons, assaulting an emergency worker, affray, racially aggravated behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress and violent disorder.

