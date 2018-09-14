For more than 30 years, this 89-year-old has been the voice of East York Ladies Softball

For more than 30 years, Peter Cripps has lent his voice to the East York Ladies Softball Association as their official volunteer announcer.

The league plays twice a week during the summer, two games each night, at Dieppe Park near Donlands Avenue and O'Connor Drive.

Cripps, 89, says he's only missed one or two games during his time behind the mic.

"I was out of town for a trade show, but outside of that I've been here all the time," he told CBC Toronto.

"He asked permission to take the night off … and he called in a sub announcer," said Allyson Cullen, a 15-year veteran of the league.

"He's a pillar on the other side of the fence. He's always, always there, and if he wasn't people would wonder."

3 decades behind the mic

Cripps's attendance record is just one example of his dedication.

In addition to his duties as official announcer, he's served as the league's president and he sponsored a team in the 1990s that ended up winning the title.

"We were really hooted. Hallelujah, you know!"

He remembers being asked to begin announcing and scorekeeping after attending a game in the 1980s to cheer on a friend.

According to Cripps, he "never could catch a ball," so why take the post?

"These gorgeous young ladies!" he said. "I just like it. It's busy in the summertime, and I just live up the street … I'm here to see the girls, get a little chitchat."

