More than £3m of criminals' 'dirty money' recovered

More than £3 million of criminals' "dirty money" has been recovered by West Midlands Police during 2024.

The sum has been clawed back from convicts forced to hand over their illegal earnings under the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA), the force said.

Notable seizures of cash hauls include £150,000 found in a carboard box stashed in a car boot in Hockley, Birmingham, as well as about £100,000 linked to drug crime in Coventry.

Det Insp Lauren Ades said staff in the economic crime unit were "relentless in ensuring that crime doesn't pay".

"A criminal going to jail is just the start for us, as we'll go through every piece of evidence to establish where the dirty money is," she said.

"Being locked up and then losing your illegal income as well is the ultimate double whammy."

Police said more than 175 confiscation or forfeiture orders had been made in 2024, including for money or property earned through crimes like drug dealing and fraud.

The money had been reinvested into community projects and safety initiatives by the police, Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and the government.

Police and crime commissioner Simon Foster said £330,000 recovered from criminals had been reinvested in community groups through his My Community Fund initiative, including youth hubs and boxing clubs.

