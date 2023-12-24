More than 4,000 homes in the dark after SMUD outage in south Sacramento neighborhoods

More than 4,000 customers of the Sacramento Municipal Utility District lost electricity on Sunday amid a large power outage in the southern part of Sacramento.

SMUD said 4,248 homes and businesses of the Pocket and Greenhaven neighborhoods, among others, lost power about 12:15 p.m.

“We’re aware of an outage affecting your area and are working quickly to resolve the issue,” SMUD’s outage webpage said. Within minutes of the outage, more than 150 customers had called in to report the outage.

It was unclear what led to the outage, though utility officials hoped to have electricity reconnected by 1:20 p.m.