More than 40 Cubans arrive in the Florida Keys on migrant boat, Border Patrol says

More than 40 people from Cuba arrived on a Florida Keys beach in a migrant boat early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

The 43 people made landfall in a wooden fishing boat with a pilot house, that had the name “Habana” painted on its stern, according to a statement and photograph of the vessel released on X, formerly Twitter.

The boat came to shore on Sombrero Beach, which is located in the Middle Keys city of Marathon. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office calls for service records, the landing happened around 12:30 a.m.

Adam Hoffner, assistant chief patrol agent for the Border Patrol’s Miami sector, told the Herald that six of the passengers, including two children, were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

They have since been medically cleared and released, Hoffner said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.