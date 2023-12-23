More than 6,000 people still without power in New Brunswick, five days after storm

More than 6,000 people are still without power in western New Brunswick after a vicious wind storm battered parts of Atlantic Canada earlier this week.

NB Power said today on X, formerly Twitter, that its crews were still out working to restore power and staff would be in the utility's command centres until every customer had their lights back on.

Powerful winds brought gusts of around 100 kilometres per hour to New Brunswick and Nova Scotia on Monday.

Officials said the winds pulled down power lines across New Brunswick, and more than 100,000 people woke up there on Tuesday morning without electricity.

NB Power has been slowly restoring electricity to those customers over the week, though the utility said Thursday that its network suffered "extensive damage," some of which required complex repairs with specialized equipment in hard-to-access areas.

As of early this afternoon, NB Power says the majority of the remaining outages were in the Fredericton region and the southwestern corner of the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2023.

