More than 6,000 still without power a week after Storm Éowyn

About 6,500 properties in Northern Ireland are still without power one week on from Storm Éowyn.

Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) has brought in 350 additional engineers from across the UK and Europe to assist local teams in repairing damage.

On the outskirts of rural towns, large trees that collapsed under the weight of the storm still litter the side of many country roads.

BBC News NI has been looking at two areas badly affected by record-breaking winds and the subsequent clean-up operation.

Flying roof slates and water damage

The presence of maintenance workers trying to restore power lines or clean up debris is still a common sight, but scars left by Storm Éowyn are currently dominating one structure that towers over the skyline of Dungannon.

Scaffolding blankets the 150-year-old St Patrick's Church on the edge of the town centre.

CCTV footage from the grounds of the Catholic church on the morning of the storm shows huge roof slates falling from more than 100ft.

Roof slates fell more than 100ft from the roof of St Patrick's Church in Dungannon [BBC]

As a result, the church remains closed and is undergoing extensive repair work.

"Thank God nobody was hurt or injured by falling debris; we've been lucky in that respect," said parish priest Dean Donaghy.

The church dates back to 1867, and much of the wind damage relates to the ridge section in the upper part of the external roof.

"Some of the old decorative pieces from that section have also come off, and they're quite large, about four feet high and five feet long, so that's extremely dangerous," Dean Donaghy said.

As the storm passed, one of the local parishioners went into the church to assess the internal damage.

A steady stream of water was seen trickling down some of the large pillars that support the roof of the church [BBC]

They captured footage on their phone of a steady stream of water trickling down some of the large pillars that support the roof of the church.

Dean Donaghy added: "Unfortunately, some of the roof has been punctured and fractured, which has led to some water getting through, and certainly when there was a lot of rain earlier in the week, there was some water damage."

The church is not open this weekend as a result of the storm damage, and people are being signposted to neighbouring parishes for alternative mass times.

"We'll just have to wait and see how long the temporary patching work will take to make the building usable again," he said.

Dean Donaghy said they were lucky "nobody was hurt or injured by falling debris" [BBC]

From Finland to Fermanagh

Staffan Lindeman is one of 22 engineers from Finland who arrived in County Fermanagh on Tuesday to help fix power lines.

He expects to be here for the next 10 to 14 days.

He told BBC News NI that he has previously repaired storm damage in Norway and Sweden, but Northern Ireland is the furthest he has travelled to help.

Staffan Lindeman is one of 22 engineers from Finland who arrived in County Fermanagh on Tuesday [BBC]

He said the damage was "pretty normal in our standards".

"We have big trees also coming down in storms, so this is usual stuff for us."

Tree surgeons have also been drafted in to help cut fallen trees and provide access to fallen power lines and damaged equipment.

Power lines down in County Fermanagh [BBC]

Mr Lindeman said he and his colleagues have enjoyed the hospitality and camaraderie of the local teams.

"It's been great; I love it, the people, everything; everything is nice.

"The cooperation with NIE is fantastic; everything is top notch."

Having fixed one fault, he collected more equipment that had been flown in from Finland and then headed out to the next job.

One of the lines being repaired on Friday had been damaged by fallen trees in Florence Court Forest.

More than a dozen engineers and tree cutters from Northern Ireland, Scotland and Finland worked the entire day to reconnect two properties.

The scale of the storm damage means there is plenty of work still to do before supplies are fully restored.

Tree surgeons help cut fallen trees in Florence Court Forest, County Fermanagh [BBC]

Emergency contacts

To report faults or emergencies you should contact:

Northern Ireland Housing Executive: 03448 920 901

Openreach Damages to Network: 08000 23 20 23 (Individual faults must be logged with Communications Providers)

Gas networks: 0800 002001

NI Water: 03457 44 00 88 or visit niwater.com

Flooding Incident Line: 0300 2000 100

NIE Networks: 03457 643 643 or visit nienetworks.co.uk