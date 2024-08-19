More than 60 arrested as police increase patrols

Police have increased patrols in Gloucester, Cheltenham, Stroud and Cinderford [Getty Images]

Increased police patrols in Gloucestershire have led to 62 arrests and a range of other penalties being handed out.

The office of the county's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) secured £1m to go toward increased police patrols in anti-social behaviour "hotspots".

High-visibility officers patrolling a hotspot for at least 15 minutes, deters criminals from the area for up to four hours, Gloucestershire Police said.

Anti-social behaviour hotspot coordinator Insp Dan Wakeford said feedback from residents "has been overwhelmingly positive".

Areas targeted by the force so far since the increased patrols began in May include the centres of Gloucester, Cheltenham, Stroud and Cinderford.

Insp. Wakeford added: “I am really pleased with the results we are already seeing.

"Officers have shown real dedication to the people who live in these hotspot areas, and a determination to tackle these nuisance behaviours head-on, and are producing fantastic results.

"As well as the 62 arrests, they have given 51 anti-social behaviour warnings, enforced Public Space Protection Orders 210 times, engaged with motorists, conducted road-side breath-tests, drug-wipes and have issued fixed penalty notices."

