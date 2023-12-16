More than 60 migrants feared drowned off Libya, IOM says

Breaking News image

More than 60 migrants are believed to have drowned in a shipwreck off the coast of Libya, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

Citing survivors, the UN agency said on Saturday the vessel left the city of Zuwara with around 86 people on board.

It said high waves swamped the boat and that 61 migrants, including children, were missing and presumed dead.

Libya is among the main departure points for migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean and enter Europe.

The IOM estimates that more than 2,200 people have drowned while trying to make the crossing this year alone, making the central Mediterranean one of the most dangerous migration routes in the world.

The agency said most of the victims of the latest incident were from Nigeria, Gambia, and other African countries, the AFP news agency reports.

It also said 25 survivors had been transferred to a Libyan detention centre and were being given medical support.