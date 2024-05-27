More than 2,000 dead in Papua New Guinea landslide

Villagers use any implement to dig for bodies after Papua New Guinea's landslide - Mohamud Omer/AP

More than 2,000 people have died in a landslide that swept over a remote village in Papua New Guinea.

“The landslide buried more than 2,000 people alive and caused major destruction,” the country’s national disaster centre told the UN office in Port Moresby.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said earlier on Sunday that only five bodies had been retrieved from the rubble.

More than six villages have been impacted by the landslide in the province’s Mulitaka region, about 600 km (370 miles) from the capital Port Moresby, said Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

“Land is still sliding, rocks are falling, ground soil is cracking due to constant increased pressure, and ground water running in this area is posing an extreme risk for everyone,” IOM head, Serhan Aktoprak, said

More than 250 houses nearby have been abandoned by the inhabitants, who had taken temporary shelter with their relatives and friends, and some 1,250 people have been displaced, the agency said.

“People are using digging sticks, spades, large agricultural forks to remove the bodies buried under the soil,” Mr Aktoprak said.

The IOM said that more than 100 houses, an elementary school, small businesses and stalls, a guesthouse, and a petrol station were buried.

More than 100 houses, a school, businesses and even a patrol station are buried - Kafuri Yaro/UNDP Papua New Guinea via AP

Social media footage posted by villager Ninga Role showed people clambering over rocks, uprooted trees and mounds of dirt searching for survivors. Women could be heard weeping in the background.

The UN’s Papua New Guinea office said three bodies were retrieved from an area where 50 to 60 homes had been destroyed, while six people, including a child, were pulled from rubble alive.

It said many of those buried were yet to be located as search and rescue efforts continued in the mountainous area of the country, which shares the island of New Guinea with Indonesia.

Aid group Care Australia said late on Saturday that nearly 4,000 people lived in the impact zone but the number affected was probably higher as the area is “a place of refuge for those displaced by conflicts” in nearby areas.

At least 26 men were killed in Enga Province in February in an ambush amid tribal violence that prompted prime minister James Marape to give arrest powers to the country’s military.

The rescue mission is complicated by number of people displaced by recent tribal conflict - Mohamud Omer/International Organization for Migration via AP

The landslide left debris up to 8 metres (25 feet) deep across 200 square km (80 square miles), cutting off road access and making relief efforts difficult, Care said. Helicopters were the only way to reach the area, the Australian Broadcasting Corp reported.

Aid groups have said more homes could be at risk if the landslide continues down the mountain, as the terrain remains unstable.

Mr Marape has said disaster officials, the Defence Force and the Department of Works and Highways were assisting with relief and recovery efforts.