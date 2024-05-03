More than 30,000 Sussex properties without water

About 31,000 properties in St Leonards and parts of Hastings are without water after a burst water main disrupted supplies on Thursday, Southern Water says.

Five schools and three college sites in East Sussex have been forced to close on Friday due to the outages.

The water company said its teams were working "around-the-clock" to fix the issue, but warned it was "likely to continue into the weekend".

Three bottled water stations have opened in Hastings and St Leonards, but the firm said that those travelling to them "should be aware of traffic and waiting times".

The firm said the burst had been located in an area of dense woodland and it was "working to get machinery on-site to carry out a repair as soon as it is safe to do so".

It marks the latest in a series of Southern Water issues in the area, with hundreds of East Sussex homes experiencing 10 days of supply issues last year.

Works were also carried out on a major sewage pipe in St Leonards earlier this year after several major bursts since 2016.

ARK Little Ridge Primary Academy, Churchwood Primary Academy, New Horizons School and St Paul's Church of England Academy in St Leonards are closed.

Westfield School, two College Central campuses and East Sussex College's Station Plaza campus in Hastings are also closed.

David Sparks, a Hastings resident picking up bottled water from a station at Sea Road on Friday morning, said he was "pretty peeved off" by the disruption to supplies.

"We can’t flush the toilet. We’ve got nothing to drink. We don’t have a water tank in our house so as soon as it ran out we had nothing," he told BBC Sussex.

He added that there was an "extensive ongoing issue" with the water firm.

"We’ve had constant sewage leaks into the sea, we’ve had sewage pipes bursting just along the way here," said Mr Sparks.

Karen Arthur, also picking up water in the town, said she initially thought a neighbour warning about water shortages on Thursday night "was a joke".

"I filled my kettle, my water bottle and another jug and put it in the fridge and got back into bed thinking it’d be fine," she said.

"Woke up this morning - no water... I’ve got a friend visiting today, I’m going out tonight. It’s going to be a very funky evening."

Summerfields Leisure Centre in Hastings is currently closed until its water supply resumes.

Bottled water stations are also open at Asda and Tesco in St Leonards.

Southern Water said it was delivering bottled water to vulnerable customers on its priority services register.

