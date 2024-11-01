More than 700 properties in Brevard County damaged by Hurricane Milton, report says

Reuters

Indonesia's position on the South China Sea remains unchanged and it will respond appropriately to safeguard its territory, an official said on Thursday, after a Chinese coast guard vessel interrupted a survey by Jakarta's state energy firm. Indonesia said last week it had driven the Chinese coast guard ship away three times in just a few days after its presence in waters more than 1,500 km (932 miles) from the Chinese mainland disrupted a survey by a vessel contracted by Pertamina. China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, which it asserts through an armada of coast guard ships, some of which are accused by its neighbours of aggressive conduct and of trying to disrupt energy and fisheries activities.