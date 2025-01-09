More than 80,000 people in Ontario were homeless in 2024, new report finds

TORONTO — A new report by Ontario's municipalities says more than 80,000 people were homeless last year.

The Association of Municipalities of Ontario says the groundbreaking report is believed to be the most accurate picture of provincewide homelessness to date.

The association pulled data from the province's 47 service managers who deal with social housing and homelessness.

AMO policy director Lindsay Jones says the numbers are staggering.

The report says 40,000 of those people have been homeless for six months or more.

There are now 25 per cent more people living in shelters or on the streets, compared to two years ago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2025.

Liam Casey, The Canadian Press