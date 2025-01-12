More above freezing temps Sunday to melt the snow
WLKY Meteorologist Eric Zernich's Saturday night forecast
When people think of wildfires, burning trees are likely the first image that comes to mind.So when a city burns and trees are left standing, it may seem unusual at first glance.Several massive wildfires have torn through Los Angeles since Tuesday, killing a least 10 people and burning down more than 10,000 homes and other structures in a 40-kilometre expanse north of the city's downtown.As images of the fires dominate the media this week, some are questioning why trees, including the state's ic
Thursday night’s late-night shows were focused on the devastation of the Los Angeles fires, as well as incoming President Trump’s bizarre response to them. “Daily Show” host Desi Lydic played a clip of Trump rambling on about smelt, continuing to spread a debunked conspiracy theory about the state’s water supply. “I tried to get Gavin …
A massive winter storm is blanketing the South with ice and record-breaking snow, with some cities seeing the most snowfall from a single storm in decades. Twenty states, from Texas to Delaware, were on alert Friday for snow and ice as the storm continued to move across the South. The storm has prompted governors to declare states of emergency, including in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Tennesse and Texas, to prepare for and respond to the severe weather.
No, Yellowstone isn’t erupting, but researchers now know where the next major eruption is most likely to take place
Sea lions making an appearance on Bowen Island are putting on quite a show. They often bark and wail at night, keeping residents awake. For some, their appearance is a positive sign of a healthy environment, but the sentiments of those living near the water aren't as kind.
Fact check: As wildfires rage, Trump lashes out with false claims about FEMA and California water policy
Snow will both start and end the weekend in southern Ontario, with some additional accumulations with lake enhancement and squalls. You'll want to plan ahead
(Bloomberg) -- The devastating Palisades Fire pushed to the northeast, prompting new evacuations in the ultra-affluent Southern California neighborhoods of Brentwood and Bel Air as the threat of more dry winds raised risks after a brief respite.Most Read from BloombergWhat Robotaxis Brought San FranciscoA Blueprint for Better Bike LanesAmbitious High-Speed Rail Plans Advance in the Baltic RegionNYC Condo Owners May Bear Costs of Landmark Green Building LawDutch Central Bank Restores Amsterdam’s
Forecasters warned Saturday that gusty winds would make for dangerous fire conditions into next week.
Millions of people throughout the South are digging out and dealing with serious closures Saturday after a massive winter storm dumped several inches of snow. During the last couple of days, several cities in the South experienced their largest snowstorm in years, and record totals in many cases. Atlanta saw 2.1 inches of snow Friday which was also a record and the most snow recorded in seven years.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants President-elect Donald Trump to visit fire-ravaged areas in southern California to meet with first responders and residents affected by fires burning in and near Los Angeles County.
Five large pump trucks idle loudly in an otherwise empty Tim Hortons parking lot in Woodstock.Some have the words Environmental Services stencilled on their sides. Others say Septic Tank Cleaning, Oil Spill Response.Some people in the area say they heard truckers had complained about the smell of gas on their hands after washing up at the now darkened and closed Tim Hortons. And other customers had complained about the taste of fuel in their beverages as far back as late November."Everybody I kn
China is building a 'Solar Great Wall' to power a city the size of Beijing. The project, stretching 400 km, will generate up to 100 gigawatts by 2030. Located in Inner Mongolia's Kubuqi Desert, it combats desertification and supplies clean energy. China has installed 5.4 gigawatts of capacity so far, with plans to expand rapidly. The Junma Solar Station, resembling a horse, produces electricity for 400,000 people and restores the environment. Solar panels reduce desert evaporation, slow dune movement, and enable vegetation growth. As of June 2024, China leads global solar capacity with 386,875 megawatts, over 51% of the world total. China's annual solar growth (39,994 MW) far outpaces the U.S. and India. This project exemplifies China's clean energy and environmental innovation.
LONDON (AP) — One of four lynx thought to have been released illegally in the Scottish Highlands has died within hours after it was captured, wildlife authorities said Saturday.
Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the frigid forecast.
In the capital of Transnistria, a Kremlin-backed microstate sandwiched between Moldova and Ukraine, the festive New Year’s lights have gone dark ahead of schedule. This separatist sliver of Moldova will run out of energy in three weeks, the head of its Russia-backed government has said.
A low-pressure system will track into southern Manitoba, bringing periods of snow and a temperature divide between the western and eastern Prairies
About 38,000 acres have burned so far, and at least 13 deaths have been reported, in what could be the most costly fire in California history.
Frigid air parked over the region caused a dramatic increase in ice coverage on the Great Lakes this week
A drone hit the wing of a Canadair CL-415 Super Scooper plane fighting the LA fires. Cal Fire only has one other Quebec 1 aircraft in its arsenal.