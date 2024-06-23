More aggressive wildfire conditions expected near evacuated Fort Good Hope, NWT

Hot, dry weather is forecast this week for a Northwest Territories community where a wildfire forced hundreds to evacuate earlier this month.

NWT Fire officials say that's likely to mean more aggressive fire activity around Fort Good Hope.

Environment Canada is forecasting sunny conditions and highs between 24 and 26 C over the next few days.

The wildfire is still growing and had spread to nearly 55 square kilometres as of Sunday morning.

Officials said last Sunday the fire had reached the boundaries of Fort Good Hope.

They say no buildings have been destroyed, and crews are working to protect structures.

The fire forced most of the community's 500 residents out of town, with many staying in Norman Wells, roughly 130 kilometres away.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2024.

The Canadian Press