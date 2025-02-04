More arrests made in Hawaii New Year's Eve fireworks explosion that killed 5 people

More arrests have been made in the deadly fireworks incident that injured more than 20 and killed five in Honolulu, Hawaii on New Year's Eve.

The explosion occurred around midnight during a New Year's celebration in Aliamanu (also known as Salt Lake) when people attending a party lit a firework "cake" containing around 50 individual aerial fireworks that tipped over, shooting into two other crates also filled with cake fireworks, according to Honolulu police.

The subsequent explosion injured multiple, killed some and damaged nearby property and vehicles. Two women were pronounced dead on the scene, while another woman, a child and a man later died in the hospital.

The five dead were identified by the Honolulu Mayor's Office and Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s office as 61-year-old Carmelita Benigno, 58-year-old Nelie Ibarra, 23-year-old Jennifer Van, 3-year-old Cassius Ramos-Benigno and 29-year-old Kevin Vallesteros.

ADVERTISEMENT

In total, 23 adults and three minors were seriously or critically injured and transported to local hospitals. Authorities estimated fireworks recovered at the scene to cost tens of thousands of dollars.

More deaths, arrests: Death toll rises to 5 in Hawaii New Year's Eve fireworks explosion, 2 arrested

Investigation into firework explosion ongoing

The police investigation into the matter has stretched more than three weeks and included the review of surveillance footage, digital evidence and interviews with more than 20 witnesses. Two arrests were made on Jan. 24, four more on Jan. 29 and four more on Jan. 31. All have since been released from custody.

The investigation is ongoing as of the latest update on Feb. 1, and the cases of the already arrested will be sent on to the district attorney's office, said Honolulu authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Five young people who were transported to the Arizona Burn Center - Valleywise Health in Phoenix in critical condition soon after the explosion remain in medically induced comas and face a long road to recovery ahead, the center's director Dr. Kevin Foster previously told the Arizona Republic, part of the USA TODAY Network.

Additional arrests bring total up to 10

The first arrests related to the deadly incident were announced Jan. 24, when the Honolulu Police Department posted on social media that they had arrested a man and woman on charges of reckless endangering, endangering the welfare of a minor and multiple fireworks offenses.

The pair were accused of igniting illegal fireworks and allowing their three children, ages 15, 10 and 1, to light the fireworks as well. According to police bulletins, the pair were arrested on Jan. 24 and then released pending further investigation the following day.

The new arrests, shared in a Saturday update from the department, began on Jan. 29 when two couples, a 35-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, and a 32-year-old man and 29-year-old woman, were also arrested on charges of reckless endangering, endangering the welfare of a minor and multiple fireworks offenses.

ADVERTISEMENT

All four were residents of the Keaka Street home where the explosion took place. The first couple had four minor children present at the event, all of whom were injured but treated at a nearby hospital and released. The second couple had two minor children with them who were not hurt.

All four were released the same day pending further investigation.

A fireworks explosion in Honolulu, Hawai'i on New Year's Eve has resulted in five deaths and two arrests.

Then, on Jan. 31, two more adult couples who also had children present at the party were arrested. A 32-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman who allegedly lit illegal fireworks with their children, ages 11 and 9, were arrested on the same charges of reckless endangering, endangering the welfare of a minor and fireworks offenses. The children were uninjured.

Another 29-year-old man was arrested for endangering the welfare of a minor and firework offenses alongside a 28-year-old woman charged with endangering the welfare of a minor. The couple allegedly ignited fireworks with their one-year-old child at the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

These four were also released the following day pending further investigation. The department declined to provide further comment on the arrests.

Contributing: Claire Thornton, Thao Nguyen, Lauren De Young, USA TODAY; Marcus Reichley, Perry Vandell, Arizona Republic

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 10 arrested in Honolulu New Year's Eve fireworks explosion