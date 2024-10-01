More arrests and possible privatization emerge in Columbus animal control investigation

Columbus officials announced Tuesday the arrests of eight Columbus Animal Care & Control workers on 34 criminal charges.

The investigation was called for by the Columbus Council in July following public outcry over a video posted to Facebook showing the euthanasia of a dog named Chai at Columbus Animal Care & Control, the Ledger-Enquirer reported.

Charges against two CACC workers were announced Monday in posts by Councilor Toyia Tucker on Facebook, the Ledger-Enquirer reported. Those charged included Dr. Henry “Hank” Hall and Tennile Tolliver, according Tucker’s posts.

Deputy Chief Lance Deaton of the Columbus Police Department, at podium, speaks during a Tuesday afternoon press conference about Columbus Animal Care & Control. 10/01/2024

Columbus officials announced Tuesday arrests made as part of the ongoing investigation. Those arrested are the following:

Hall, 77, former part-time veterinarian for CACC, charged with one count false statements and writing, concealment of facts and one count forgery in first degree.

Canita Hardnett-Johnson, 51, CACC manager, charged with three counts cruelty to animals, one count euthanasia by unauthorized personnel, one count disposal of deceased animals, one count violation of oath by public officer, one count false statements and writing, concealment of facts and one count theft by deception over $1,500.

Contreana Pearson, 57, administration coordinator, charged with three counts of cruelty to animals, one count euthanasia by unauthorized personnel, one count disposal of deceased animals and one count violation of oath by public officer.

Tolliver, 47, CACC corporal, charged with one count false statements and writing, concealment of facts and one count violation of oath by public officer.

Alexander Pimentel, 27, CACC lieutenant, charged with five counts euthanasia by unauthorized personnel, one count leaving of animals unattended, one count false statements and writings, concealment of facts, one count violation of oath by public officer and one count disposal of deceased animals.

James Elliot, 37, CACC officer, one count false statements and writing, concealment of facts and one count violation of oath by public officer.

Alizabeth Morgan Rodriguez, 34, CACC officer/kennel staff, charged with one count forgery (second degree), one count false statements and writing, concealment of facts, one count euthanasia by unauthorized personnel and one count violation of oath by public officer.

Phillip Copeland, 27, CACC officer, charged with one count failure to scan for microchips.

Hallresigned as part-time veterinarian of CACC, the Ledger-Enquirer reported in August.

Hardnett-Johnson and Pimentel were placed on administrative leave with pay, the Ledger-Enquirer reported in September.

What happens to CACC now?

Columbus city manager Isaiah Hugley said the city will move to privatize Columbus Animal Care & Control with Paws Humane Society slated to possibly take the helm.

“We do not have enough employees left at CACC to continue operating the facility as we have done in the past to remain in compliance with the requirements of the Department of Agriculture, “ Hugley said.

CACC has a total of 25 positions funded, but 12 positions don’t have an employee working in them, according to Hugley.

“I have elected to execute an emergency purchase, select a vendor and seek city council approval to move forward,” Hugley said.

Hugley said city official conversations are being held with Paws Humane Society.

“Over the last 24 hours, we have revisited with Paws Humane to discuss the opportunity to contract all Columbus Animal Care & Control services and operations through that organization,” Hugley said.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson speaks during a Tuesday afternoon press conference about Columbus Animal Care & Control. 10/01/2024

Hugley said he received an email confirmation Tuesday morning from Paws Humane Society, which stated Paws was interested in taking over the management of the shelter and field services of CACC, contingent on the level of funding the city is prepared to allocate.

Hugley said the email states, based on preliminary figures, the group estimates approximately $3.5 million would be necessary to fund services and ensure “successful operations.” Hugley said thebudget for CACC is $2.1 million.

Hugley said the group would prefer an initial contract term of three years with the option to renew for five-year terms.

“We will immediately enter negotiations with Paws Humane and will present to the mayor and council for final action,” Hugley said. “. . . We believe we can start the transition with Paws Humane as soon as we receive approval from the mayor and council. We believe we can complete the transition in 90 days or less.”

Altered Services

Some services will be altered, according to Hugley, including the following:

The facility will be closed to the public for intake.

Owner surrender services, lost and found, injured/sick animals will cease immediately. Residents will be directed to call Paws Humane for re-homing and/or medical services as well as other local rescues.

Animal nuisance calls will be dispatched to the Columbus Police Department.

Limited off-site adoption events.

The CACC Facebook page will allow for remaining animals to be displayed for adoption until the facility is completely empty.

Hugley said these closures and reduction in services are temporary until the emergency purchase process is finalized with Paws Humane Society.