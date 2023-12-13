Takedown Notice, Article annulé
Takedown NOTICE
Please DO NOT USE story slugged LJI-BC-RDN-Nanaimo-Gabriola headlined More boat accesses in Area B would be considered high-risk for Snuneymuxw. This story has been killed by its news editor.
Regards,
Local Journalism Initiative
AVIS d'annulation
Prière de NE PAS PUBLIER l'article identifié LJI-BC-RDN-Nanaimo-Gabriola et intitulé More boat accesses in Area B would be considered high-risk for Snuneymuxw. Cet article a été annulé par le rédacteur en chef de la publication.
Merci de votre collaboration,
Initiative de journalisme local
Rachelle Stein-Wotten, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Gabriola Sounder