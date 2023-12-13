Advertisement

Takedown Notice, Article annulé

Local Journalism Initiative
·1 min read

Takedown NOTICE

Please DO NOT USE story slugged LJI-BC-RDN-Nanaimo-Gabriola headlined More boat accesses in Area B would be considered high-risk for Snuneymuxw. This story has been killed by its news editor.

Regards,

Local Journalism Initiative

AVIS d'annulation

Prière de NE PAS PUBLIER l'article identifié LJI-BC-RDN-Nanaimo-Gabriola et intitulé More boat accesses in Area B would be considered high-risk for Snuneymuxw. Cet article a été annulé par le rédacteur en chef de la publication.

Merci de votre collaboration,

Initiative de journalisme local

Rachelle Stein-Wotten, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Gabriola Sounder