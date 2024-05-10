More British museums in talks to return looted artefacts to Ghanaian king

One of the artefacts the Asante want repatriated is a golden trophy head, on display at Windsor Castle

More British museums are in talks to potentially return looted artefacts to an African king following a landmark loan deal, The Telegraph can reveal.

The ruler of the Asante people in Ghana, Otomfuo Osei Tutu II, struck a deal allowing the V&A and British Museum to loan him golden treasures taken by colonial forces in the 19th century.

Asante courtiers have said the deal is “the beginning” and a long-term campaign for the return of all looted artefacts may eventually involve a string of UK museums.

Formal requests for repatriation have not yet been made, but discussions have begun with a number of UK institutions.

Any repatriated items will be returned to the Asante capital of Kumasi and housed within the Manhyia Palace Museum, based within the compound of the king’s residence, which is being expanded to handle a greater number of artefacts.

Ivor Agyeman-Duah, the museum’s director, has stressed the importance of these treasures to the Asante, and called for more to return “home” from Britain.

“These are objects of a civilisation with significant religious and artistic significance,” he said.

“Their homecoming is about the memory of the past and the inspiration they give today.

“Universally appreciated, they also have their first abode: as Asante objects.”

The University of Oxford’s Pitt Rivers Museum is understood to be collaborating with the Asante court.

The museum, which has already agreed to hand back its collection of Benin Bronzes to Nigeria, owns a stool used as a throne by Asante king in 1874 who was deposed by British forces.

Benin Bronzes have been at the centre of the repatriation debate - NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

This artefact and many others in UK collections were taken along with a war indemnity of 50,000 ounces of gold following the Third Anglo-Asante War, then auctioned off to collectors of major museums by the Crown jeweller in order to raise funds for injured soldiers.

The Wallace Collection in London has also been contacted over a potential arrangement to repatriate its Asante artefacts, which include vast state swords and golden trophy heads exacted as part of the indemnity.

The Burrell Collection, run by an arms length body of Glasgow City Council, Glasgow Life, owns Asante treasures including another royal stool taken by the British after their victory in the 1874 conflict.

It is understood that approaches will be made to the museum regarding their Asante material, which has already been inventoried following a request from researchers in Ghana.

The Wellcome Trust, which has a gallery space in London, also owns several Asante items and is set to be approached by representatives of the king.

An informal approach has already been made regarding Asante artefacts within the Royal Collection, some of which are on display in the Grand Vestibule of Windsor Castle.

Gold artefacts have been returned to Ghana in the loan deal made with the British Museum - Eddie Mulholland

The scale of the plans to reclaim items taken in 1874, and in the later Anglo-Asante conflict of 1896, has been revealed after the court of the Asante indicated that the king would seek not just loans but permanent deals for repatriated treasures.

Mr Agyeman-Duah said that any push for returns will be on items taken following conflict with the British in 1874 and 1896, rather than artefacts that came into collection by other means.

The museum director and academic is also prepared to navigate the various legal constraints which govern the degree to which British museums can accept requests for repatriation.

Possibilities will then depend on each institution. National museums such as the British Museum are forbidden by UK law to hand over artefacts permanently, but the University of Oxford can make permanent deals, and has previously vowed to hand over its collection of Benin Bronzes.

The Wallace Collection is formed of a bequest to the nation by Lady Wallace, and it would be against the terms of the bequest to give away any works of art, but Glasgow Life museums can repatriate and have already returned artefacts to India.