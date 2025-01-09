More charges possible in homicide case involving missing Cape Breton man

SYDNEY, N.S. — Police in Cape Breton say more charges are possible in the case of a missing man believed to be the victim of a homicide.

The Cape Breton Regional Police Service held a news conference Thursday to confirm that a firearm was involved in the death of 34-year-old Kenneth Justin MacDonald, whose body has yet to be found — but they provided few other details about the case.

So far, two men have been charged with second-degree murder and robbery, and a third man has been charged with manslaughter and robbery.

Police Chief Robert Walsh says the alleged killing, which was related to some sort of robbery, was an isolated incident involving people known to each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This has been an incredibly difficult period of time for the MacDonald family," Walsh said. "And we hope that these arrests will bring them some degree of closure as they continue to mourn the loss of their son."

Walsh said the active search for MacDonald has ended, but the police investigation is continuing. He encouraged members of the public to come forward if they have information about the case.

"It's never too late to do the right thing," he said. "Help us to bring Justin home to his family."

MacDonald was last seen at around 11 p.m. on July 7 at an Irving gas station in North Sydney, N.S., and his family reported him missing the next day. His vehicle was found July 10 about 25 kilometres away in the community of Mira Road.

Insp. Joseph Farrell said investigators have followed up on hundreds of tips from the public. As well, officers have conducted about 50 searches in Cape Breton, sometimes using tracking dogs and drones.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It was very early on that we received information that (the case) was considered a homicide," Farrell said, declining to provide details to avoid jeopardizing the investigation. More people will be interviewed by police and more charges are possible, he said.

On Dec. 31, police charged 45-year-old Aaron Curtis Mickey with second-degree murder, robbery and four firearms offences. He was arrested near Sydney, N.S.

Cape Breton police arrested 36-year-old Ryan Joseph Pike on Dec. 20 in Reserve Mines, N.S., and later charged him with second-degree murder and robbery.

On Dec. 12, the police force announced it had arrested 38-year-old Mitchell George McPhee in Sydney, N.S., and charged him with manslaughter, robbery and assault.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2025.

The Canadian Press