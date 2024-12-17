More clouds Tuesday in Omaha

Latest Stories
- CBC
Witness describes 'carnage' of B.C. landslide
B.C.'s Sea to Sky Highway — the highway that connects Vancouver and Whistler — was closed in both directions on Saturday after a massive landslide. CBC's Sohrab Sandhu reports from the scene near Lions Bay.
- The Weather Network
Snow, cold returns to Ontario after quick flirt with mild, rainy weather
The week started off on a mild note in southern Ontario, but wintry weather will return to the region by Wednesday––with another shot of snow and much colder temperatures for beyond, too
- The Canadian Press
Surrey woman dead after tree falls during B.C windstorm Saturday
VANCOUVER — At least one person is dead after a strong windstorm hit British Columbia's coast Saturday.
- CBC
10-year-old girl from Whale Cove, Nunavut, takes down her first polar bear
Ava Nipisar lay in the snow, watching quietly from behind a rifle outside of her home community of Whale Cove, Nunavut. Through the scope, Nipisar watched a polar bear slowly making its way over the thin sea ice. It took more than an hour for the bear to make it to solid land, and Nipisar was able to take her shot.In the end, it took 10 shots for the 10-year-old to down the large animal. When she walked up to it, Nipisar started to cry. She said they were happy tears. "Because I know my grandma'
- The Weather Network
Blast of snow will bring a swath of travel hazards to the Prairies
Heavy snow across the Prairies is on tap for the mid-week, also bringing the first round of accumulating snow to Calgary for December
- The Weather Network
Ice continues for some in southern Ontario ahead of quick warmup
Stay alert for icy roads across parts of southern Ontario as freezing rain and freezing drizzle persist for some areas
- The Weather Network - Video
Freezing rain could bring dicey travel in Ontario
Dangerous driving conditions through Sunday as freezing rain impacts travel in Ontario. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the timings and impacts.
- The Weather Network
Winter warm-up spins a twist on southern Ontario's gloomy Monday
After a slippery Sunday across southern Ontario, a mid-December warm-up will be bringing widespread rain to the province
- CBC
Landslide cleanup continues after B.C.’s south coast hit by overnight storm
The Sea to Sky Highway (Highway 99) has reopened between Lions Bay and Brunswick Beach, B.C., after a landslide Saturday that officials say swept one home off its foundations.Read more: https://www.cbc.ca/1.7411124
- CBC
Why doesn't the N.W.T. produce any of the 20,000 tonnes of wood pellets used in the territory?
The territorial government says they all come from the south. Some MLAs have been talking about what it would take to change that. The CBC's Liny Lamberink explains.
- WLKY - Louisville Videos
Impact weather: Soaking showers Monday
WLKY Meteorologist Matt Milosevich says we will need the rain gear, with soaking showers in the forecast today.
- The Canadian Press
Quebec municipalities brace for new flood zone maps that show more properties at risk
MONTREAL — Officials in some Quebec municipalities ravaged by past flooding say they fear possible financial repercussions for residents as the province prepares to introduce new flood maps that would greatly expand areas deemed at risk.
- The Canadian Press
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake hits Pacific island nation of Vanuatu
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck Tuesday just off the coast of Vanuatu in the South Pacific Ocean, the USGS said.
- The Weather Network
Climate change exacerbated Canada's summer heat waves: ECCC
In summer 2024, human-caused climate change nearly made all of Canada's most intense heat waves hotter, and more likely, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
- The Weather Network
Mild versus chill: Air mass difference divides the Prairies this week
An impressive 20-degree temperature difference divides the Prairies this week, with some basking in daytime highs above zero and many other locales enduring bitterly cold, below-freezing weather
- ABC News
'Rare' Northern California tornado flips cars, sends several to hospital
A rare EF-1 tornado touched down in a small Northern California city Saturday, flipping cars, causing significant damage and sending several people to the hospital. The National Weather Service said the apparent tornado touched down at about 1:40 p.m. local time in Scotts Valley, about 30 miles south of San Jose. Several people were taken to the hospital with injuries, but there are no reported deaths, according to a press release from the Scotts Valley Police Department.
- Prevention
‘The Old Farmer’s Almanac’ Says Only a Few Spots Will See Snow This Christmas
Spoiler alert: Some of you will have to settle for a day that’s merely merry and bright.
- Bloomberg
UK Wind Power Output Hits Record as Exports to France Surge
(Bloomberg) -- UK wind power output reached a record on Sunday, sending exports to France to their highest level in more than a year. Most Read from BloombergHong Kong's Expat Party Hub Reshaped by Chinese InfluxHow California Sees the World, and ItselfCity Hall Is HiringLondon’s Tube Fares Are Set to Rise by 4.6% Next YearAmerican Institute of Architects CEO ResignsIt was just days ago that Europe’s electricity market faced a severe challenge as its wind turbines more or less stopped spinning i
- Sky News
'A new environmental catastrophe is on its way,' charity warns after damaged Russian tankers cause oil spill
Two Russian tankers in the Black Sea have been badly damaged due to stormy weather, according to the Interfax news agency. Russian investigators say they have opened two criminal cases to look into possible safety violations. Ifax says the damage has resulted in an oil spill, citing Russia's Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport (Rosmorrechflot).
- The Canadian Press
Emergency crews have located one body after mudslide displaced house in B.C.
VANCOUVER — Squamish RCMP say emergency crews have recovered the body of one of the two people who may have been home after their residence was hit by the same mudslide that closed the Sea to Sky highway.