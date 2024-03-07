More Colorado moms are getting free home visits after giving birth

The Canadian Press

An Ontario couple and their three children have been identified as the victims of a deadly plane crash in Nashville. Nashville police identified the pilot of the single-engine plane as 43-year-old Victor Dotsenko from King Township in a post on X Wednesday night. The post on the social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, said Dotsenko's wife, 39-year-old Rimma, and their three children, 12-year-old David, 10-year-old Adam and seven-year-old Emma, were also killed in the crash. The mayor o