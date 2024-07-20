More flash flooding hits Ruidoso area

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Interior residents get ready to flee as B.C. fire tally soars past 300
It's the first time The Inn at Spences Bridge has been empty since April.
- CBC
Man lands $25,000 fine after destruction of snake habitat in LaSalle
A man has been ordered to pay $25,000 after being found guilty of destroying the habitat of an at-risk snake species, the eastern foxsnake, in Windsor-Essex.According to the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, the man had participated in and supervised land-clearing activities on undeveloped lots in the Town of LaSalle.The lots are designated as areas of "natural environment" by the town and County of Essex — making them unable to be altered or developed.The properties a
- The Canadian Press
A man kills a grizzly bear in Montana after it attacks while he is picking berries
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A 72-year-old man picking huckleberries in Montana shot and killed a grizzly bear after it attacked in a surprise encounter and injured him badly enough that he had to be hospitalized, authorities said Friday.
- CBC
Road closed after after water main break in northwest Calgary
Calgary emergency crews had to deal with a new water main break in the northwest community of Montgomery on Friday.Calgary police said they shut down Bowness Road N.W. between 51st Street and Home Road on Friday afternoon after water began pooling onto the roadway at the intersection of 49th Street.Traffic was diverted through a parking lot in the area, according to police, and a three-way stop was instituted at the affected intersection.Carol Henke, public information officer for the Calgary Fi
- Yahoo Finance Canada
Gas prices fall, with drops across B.C. and Atlantic Canada
The biggest price breaks came in Abbotsford, B.C., followed by Drummondville, Que. and Vancouver.
- The Weather Network
Readings may hit the 40s as more heat descends on Western Canada
Some areas will crack the 40-degree mark over the next couple of days as the latest round of heat descends on Western Canada
- CBC
Residents at wits' end as fire ants begin taking over small Gatineau park
Some residents who live near Parc Andromède in Gatineau, Que., say they're at their wits end after being plagued by a proliferation of fiery red insects that "burn" any animal or person that gets in their way.As their name suggests, European fire ants — also known as Myrmica rubra — are an exotic species in North America, having made their way across the pond in the early 20th century. Their sting is like a painful burn or bee sting.In a little over a century, they've moulded their local environ
- CBC
Art or vandalism? Tree carvings in Welland, Ont., spark debate as police investigate
A series of haunting faces carved into tree trunks in Welland, Ont., may look like art, but to city officials and police it's straight up vandalism. On the trunks of seven trees, faces have been chiseled that — to Game of Thrones fans — are reminiscent of mythical, talking weirwood trees. They're located on a path behind the city's Civic Square. However, the cuts made in the Norway maple, Manitoba maple and five poplars almost guarantees their untimely death, says the city. The damage to the tru
- Fox Weather
Satellite damaged by space particle 'smaller than a grain of sand' and historic solar storm
It’s not easy being a satellite: space is a dangerous place.
- CBC
Polar bear death closes Wild Canada exhibit at Calgary Zoo
The Wild Canada exhibit at the Wilder Institute Calgary Zoo was closed on Friday after one of the zoo's two polar bears died.Jamie Dorgan, the zoo's interim CEO and COO, says the bear's death was sudden, and a necropsy will determine the cause of death."It's obviously a huge shock today," he told reporters on Friday during a news conference at the zoo.Dorgan says that at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Friday, both polar bears were seen sparring in the lower pool — which he says is normal behaviour
- People
Video Shows Dog Trapped in Hot Parked Camper Being Rescued by Colorado Police
Officers shared harrowing footage of a dog and a kitten being rescued from a hot trailer, while temperatures outside soared to nearly 100 degrees
- The Weather Network
Welcome to Ontario’s warmest days of the year. Will they live up to history?
This is the climatological peak of summer across southern Ontario. But will the weather act like it?
- The Weather Network
Summer sizzle raises the wildfire danger, thunderstorm risk in Western Canada
A stubborn ridge has set up shop over Western Canada this week, bringing hot weather and an elevated risk of storms with the help of the mountains and subtle, embedded disturbances
- Rolling Stone
How J.D. Vance Went From Green Tech Investor to Climate Change Doubter
Trump’s VP pick flip-flopped on global warming as he rose in GOP politics, earning a zero score on climate from a leading environmental group
- Storyful
Car Swept Away by Flooding in Central Mexico
Heavy rain lashed Aguascalientes, Mexico, on July 16, causing severe flooding across the region.Video by Jose de Jesus Huerta Guzman shows at least one car being swept away in fast-moving floodwaters.The rainfall caused main road closures, homes to collapse, and damaged public infrastructure, local media reported.A statement from local officials on July 18 said teams continue to help with clean-up efforts from the rain, including road maintenance and infrastructure repairs. Credit: Jose de Jesus Huerta Guzman via Storyful
- Fox Weather
Watch: New York man, dog narrowly escape danger as lightning strikes backyard tree
A New York man and his dog narrowly escaped a dangerous situation when lightning hit a tree in their backyard during severe weather.
- The Weather Network - Video
Dry conditions will worsen wildfires across Western Canada
Lightning and dry conditions have already caused many new wildfires to ignite in B.C. and Alberta, but conditions are expected to worsen in the coming days. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides details on this developing story.
- Myrtle Beach Sun News
New La Niña forecast not great for SC winter weather this year. Here’s why
The latest La Niña forecast does not bode well for South Carolina this winter. Here’s what to know.
- Associated Press
Humans caused climate change. Amid the suffering, now they must solve it
For decades, scientists warned that continued burning of oil, gas, and coal would have devastating climate impacts. Powerful hurricanes have blasted the usual land targets, like the eastern coasts of India and the United States. For more than 100 years, scientists have known that large quantities of greenhouse gases, released from the burning of fossil fuels, go up into the atmosphere and heat the planet.
- BBC
'Exceptionally rare' whale sighted off Donegal coast
North Atlantic right whales are among the planet's most critically endangered large ocean mammals.