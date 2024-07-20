More flash flooding hits Ruidoso area

CBC

Some residents who live near Parc Andromède in Gatineau, Que., say they're at their wits end after being plagued by a proliferation of fiery red insects that "burn" any animal or person that gets in their way.As their name suggests, European fire ants — also known as Myrmica rubra — are an exotic species in North America, having made their way across the pond in the early 20th century. Their sting is like a painful burn or bee sting.In a little over a century, they've moulded their local environ