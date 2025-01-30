'If more flooding comes our business is finished'

River levels in Bradford-on-Avon were very high during Storm Bert [BBC]

Businesses say they are still recovering after Storm Bert caused severe flooding two months ago.

Rising river levels in Bradford-on-Avon, in Wiltshire, closed off the town centre when the storm hit in October.

Some business owners have told BBC Radio Wiltshire they will be forced to shut and leave a "ghost town" if it is hit by more flooding.

The Environment Agency said a review of a previously-developed flood scheme is under way.

The owner of Feast Brothers, Scott Wheeler said the floods were the worst he has known in the town.

Mr Wheeler said his business will close for good if more flooding hits [BBC]

"Every time this happens, as a business, you probably lose around £5,000 to £6,000," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"That's keeping it cheap, buying cheaper equipment just to keep yourself going."

He said the inside of his takeaway shop, in Silver Street, had water "covering every single piece of equipment we had. Even the things we stuck up high were pretty much under water".

He added: "We came in and tried to save what we could, but there was very little to save, unfortunately."

Meanwhile, the owner of Cake Architect, Dave Waldren has only just reopened after flooding forced him to close.

He said it cost him around £30,000 and he is now uninsured the next time it floods.

"Something needs to be done to limit the risk of flooding. A lot of water comes from the river, but a lot also comes down the hill because the drains can't cope," he said.

St Margaret's Hall has been closed since Storm Bert damaged the inside of the building [BBC]

St Margaret's Hall, a community hub, has also been closed since water breached its flood defences and entered the main hall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy town clerk Chris Stringer said soft furnishings like carpets were stripped out after they were "absolutely soaked and started to smell".

They are now trying to dry underneath the floor, which they expect to cost hundreds of thousands of pounds.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: "We are committed to working with our partners to develop a flood risk management scheme in Bradford-on-Avon, which would better protect the homes and businesses affected by recent flooding.

"We will communicate the findings with the community as soon as we have an update."

Follow BBC Wiltshire on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.

More on this story

Related Internet Links