Be More Geek enters liquidation

Be More Geek is closing three stores, but its Newcastle branch will remain open

A chain of shops selling TV, film and anime merchandise has closed some of its stores after entering liquidation.

Be More Geek has shut branches in Middlesbrough, Washington in Sunderland and at Manchester's Arndale Centre.

The company was founded by James Gee in 2018 and had six stores based across the North East and Manchester.

Be More Geek's remaining three shops were taken over by a new company founded last year.

'Internal review'

Branches in Newcastle's Eldon Square, the Metrocentre in Gateshead and The Bridges in Sunderland will remain open, according to a member of staff at the Newcastle store.

The three are now operated by BMG NE Ltd, which was incorporated on 17 November 2023.

However, the company's website has gone offline.

A statement online reads: "Our website is closed whilst the business conducts an internal restructuring and review."

Be More Geek Ltd appointed Steven Ross and Allan Kelly from insolvency specialist FRP Advisory on 21 February.

A Notice of statement of affairs published on Companies House shows the company owed £628,097 to its creditors when it entered liquidation.

Mr Gee began Be More Geek after his previous employer, Grainger Games, went bust.

